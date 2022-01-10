FromSoftware may be returning with IP

Armmore Core, a successful FromSoftware franchise, may be in development at the studios. According to rumors, a questionnaire was sent out to some fans, and the questions contained images and videos of boss fights that were not shareable due to security measures adopted by the studio.

As each participant’s ID would appear in the screenshots, only small details indicating the return of a mecha-themed action game and third-person shooters were released. At the ResetEra, the user “Red Liquorice” commented on the supposed information present in the file:

A sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki set in Bashtar, a planet ravaged by a substance called Melange;

Three-dimensional maps capable of delivering the large scale of varieties of the mecha universe with very different scenarios and enemies;

Combat will have short and long range options. Offensive and defensive tactics will emerge with the use of swords, weapons and shields when facing opponents;

Promise of plenty of freedom in moving and customizing your outfit;

Other information revealed by fans about the alleged Armored Core 6 includes “souls-style gameplay” and possible “cooperative interactions”. As this has not been officially announced by FromSoftware, it is more interesting to treat it as a rumor and not raise expectations.

New Armored Core was previously denied

Armored Core was never forgotten by FromSoftware, but in case its development is really in the plans, they kept it a secret for quite some time. In 2018, one of the studio’s directors stirred the community with a simple post. Look!