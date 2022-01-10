Fuel distributors hit 97% of the CBios acquisition target for 2021

The fuel distributors came closer but failed to fully meet the individual mandatory targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions for 2021. During the year, 24,405,193 decarbonization credits (CBios) were removed from circulation (retirees) by distributors , corresponding to 96.8% of the established by National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). In relation to the global target defined by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE), 98.2% of the total was met.

Of the 142 fuel distributors with targets set for 2021, 118 fully complied with or above 85% of what was defined by the agency, fitting into the norm that allows proof of the remaining 15% in the following year. In other words, 24 companies did not meet the regulatory agency’s objectives and could be fined for doing so.

The decarbonization targets are individual, each distributor has its own. The more fuel a company sells, the more carbon credits it has to buy.

The credit is Cbio, traded on B3. The measure is part of the National Fuel Policy (Renovabio), created in 2017 for Brazil to comply with the obligations assumed at the 2015 United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-21).

Each CBio corresponds to one ton of avoided CO2, the equivalent of seven trees. The total credit to be acquired by distributors this year, of 33.9 million tons of CO2 eq (equivalent), corresponds to the carbon capture of 233.73 trees. Every year, distributors have targets for acquiring credits from biofuel suppliers, which are a clean alternative compared to petroleum-derived fuels sold at service stations.