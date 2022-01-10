Galaxy S21 FE: Disassembly video shows repair will not be an issue

Through a recent video from the PBKreviews channel, we can see more details of what’s inside the new device and if you’re thinking of buying it, you’ll be happy to know that your repair is simple, which means that the costs should also be minors.

After many leaks and rumors, Samsung finally announced the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE at the beginning of the year. Despite having been criticized for its high price, the device has been praised for its technical features.

It’s interesting to look inside the Galaxy S21 FE from the inside to try to understand Samsung’s design choices in what should be considered the budget version of the S21 lineup.

The first element highlighted by the video is the rear body, completely in plastic. Once removed – and the operation doesn’t seem particularly difficult, as this material is less subject to breakage than glass – you gain access to the main board, protected by a graphite film to facilitate heat transfer to the outside. Of course, there are a lot of screws, as well as the glue that holds the front camera in place: be careful if you need to replace it, as it’s quite easy to damage the component.

On the sides, we have the 5G antennas – the model submitted to disassembly also comes equipped with mmWave – and, once the motherboard is removed, the three rear cameras can also be removed: 12MP the main wide angle (with OIS), 12MP the ultra wide angle and 8MP tele (with OIS). Another “problem” is the eventual removal of the fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen: the sticker that holds it in place must be removed carefully. And there’s also a sticker underneath the battery: once again, it’s good to be patient and use isopropyl alcohol to be able to extract it without too many problems.

The last tip of the video concerns the removal and replacement of the screen: you will need to remove the back body, many screws and some components – in addition to another sticker – to gain access to the screen. All in all, however, these are viable operations – at least to those in the know – and the PBK gives the smartphone a repairability rating of 7.5 out of 10.

So, do you think it’s good to invest in a Galaxy S21 FE or would you rather wait for the S22?