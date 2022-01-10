Gasoline has a significant drop in price at gas stations in Goiás in the first week of 2022

The year 2022 began with a pang of hope for drivers in Goiás, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

This is because, until then, the month of January has already shown a drop of R$ 0.12 compared to the average price of gasoline at the gas stations analyzed at the end of December 2021.

During the last year, the product has been constantly growing, being one of the main complaint topics for most drivers across the country.

According to the ANP, between January 2nd and January 8th, the average price per liter measured in the state during this first month of the year is R$ 6.80. For comparison purposes, the amount was R$ 7.19 and R$ 6.92 in November and December, respectively.

In the more specific realities of the three main municipalities of Goiás, the figures are a little out of the general scenario. Therefore, the Portal 6 made a survey and reveals the cheapest prices sold in the three main cities of Goiás.

The capital of Goiás slightly surpassed this expectation – with the general values ​​of the fuel set at R$ 6,811, during the same survey period.

The most affordable unit, according to the survey that went through 42 stations in Goiás, was Santa Rosa Comércio de Petroleum Derivatives, located at Avenida Anhanguera, 2651, in Setor Leste Universitário. The price, for each liter of regular gasoline, was around R$ 6.59.

Aparecida de Goiânia, in turn, registered a value identical to the average price of the municipalities in Goiânia as a whole.

The cheapest gas station was Justiniano and Justiniano Real Combustíveis, located on Avenida São Paulo, in the Vila Real neighborhood. The price found was R$ 6.62.

Anápolis is the only city among the three to present a figure below the average value for the state as a whole, recording R$ 6.68.

According to the agency’s database, among the stations analyzed, Rede Tiradentes Gas Stations Eireli – located on Avenida Jacinto, in Vila Santa Maria de Nazareth, had the lowest price, at R$ 6.59.