Gil do Vigor talks about the political situation in Brazil at “Altas Horas”

Gil do Vigor was one of the guests on the Altas Horas program on Saturday night, 8th, and moved the audience when commenting on the situation of the Brazilian economy and politics. When asked about inflation by presenter Serginho Groisman, Gil stated that there are many variables that affect the price of products and food, it is not just the interest rate.

“There are several things that can happen within a country that will affect inflation. If investments stop entering Brazil, this will generate inflation,” he continued.

Gil, who is known for talking about the economy in a simple and accessible way, explained that even the president’s speeches can have repercussions on inflation, as there are investors who have their eyes on Brazil.

“So if investments stop coming into Brazil, it will generate inflation,” he said.

Gil is doing a Postdoctoral Degree in Economics at the University of California, USA. He said that he is asked by his colleagues about the Brazilian political situation when he says he is from Brazil. “For example, talking to my friends, I’m doing a PhD now, and when I say I’m from Brazil they ask ‘but how is it that Brazil is going so far in politics?’”.

“Brazil is going a long way in matters that it shouldn’t. Our current scenario is very uncertain,” he said.

Still on the subject, the ex-BBB said that academic preparation is necessary to take care of the country. “The minimum necessary, people who think about the poor, who really think about improving, because it’s no use for Brazil to be the country with the highest GDP, growth rate, if there are people in poverty and starving and dying.”, he added.

Speaking about minorities and acknowledging that things need to be done, Gil teased about the cuts in education. “For example, the country was spending a lot, so they need to control spending. But will you control spending by cutting education? Education is the foundation of everything. If I cut education, how will the country be able to innovate?”

“As an economist, I know what things need to be done. Just take care of interest rates? If the political scenario in Brazil doesn’t change, if Brazilians’ trust in the people who are taking office to represent us doesn’t change, things will never change. front”, he declared.

Gil ended his speech commenting on the Brazilian political scenario. “If the political scenario in Brazil doesn’t change, if Brazilians’ trust in the people who are taking office to represent us doesn’t change, things will never go forward. We have to change at the base, you know? Don’t end social programs. When we humanize all people and put an end to poverty in Brazil, end to hunger, then regardless of GDP growth, Brazil will be improving,” he concluded.

During the program, Gil do Vigor also commented on future plans and recalled moments from his childhood.

