Globo faces crisis with its presenters | Column Fabia Oliveira

It seems that the future is cloudy for some presenters, in the premises of Globo Studios. Apart from Ana Maria Braga – who knows how to reinvent herself day in and day out too, in addition to always having her videos go viral on social media, names like Fátima Bernardes, Patrícia Poeta and even Fernanda Gentil don’t seem to be part of the public’s liking anymore.

The Fátima program has been going through several crises and it has been easier to find replacements on the air than the official presenter. Fatima’s discontent with a daily program is no longer a secret.

It is said in the hallways that Fátima will have to wait longer than she thinks to command a weekly attraction, after all, Ana Maria has already requested a program in this same mold before the one presented at ‘Encontro’. Being Ana a jack of all trades and having sponsors who follow her wherever she goes, the owner of ‘Mais Você’ can achieve her wish soon.

Patricia Poeta, on the other hand, has been seen as a hole-in-the-wall. Since leaving the bench of the ‘Jornal Nacional’, the journalist has not been able to have a program of her own on Rede Globo. In her last appearances as Fátima’s replacement, in ‘Encontro’, Patrícia has had terrible ratings, which makes clear the public’s disapproval.

Continues after advertising

Another name quoted for a possible replacement of Fátima, Fernanda Gentil also has serious problems with audience. Its last two attractions were taken off the air due to the failure of IBOPE’s numbers. It has already been proven that Fernanda has a great rejection by the public. The ‘Zig Zag Arena’ was so bad that the channel preferred to take losses and take the program off the air right away, even though it had already recorded and unpublished episodes.

It seems that the glories of the past are no longer enough to guarantee an audience for the former powerful presenters, Patrícia and Fátima, who were once anchors of the main newspaper in the country, in prime time. They say that one wing of the network is clamoring to bet on new names, while another, still conservative, says it’s just a phase.

One of the presenters even has the support of her ex-husband, who has a powerful position in the Marinho family’s company and always ensures that his ex is not fired, which has already been considered several times.