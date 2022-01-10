Goal and best moments of XV de Jaú x Grêmio for the Copa São Paulo (1-0) | 09/01/2022

GOOD NIGHT
XV de Jaú 1 x 0 Grêmio, goal by Higor.
48′ 2nd T
Banco do XV de Jaú desperately asks for the end of the match.
45′ 2nd T
Six minutes of additions.
44′ 2nd T – CHANGES IN XV DE JAÚ
43′ 2nd T
Higor falls on the lawn with cramps and asks for the stretcher.
40′ 2nd T
Grêmio continues to press hard, while XV defends itself in whatever way it can to achieve a historic victory.
36′ 2nd T – CHANGE IN THE GROWTH
35′ 2nd T – LOST!
Higor took advantage of Ari Garcia’s failure, tried to dribble Marcão, but the goalkeeper took the slap and the ball fell to Matheus, who isolated even with the empty goal
33′ 2nd T
Arthur Viana’s big starts on the right, but Kevin’s kick was weak for Otávio’s hands.
32′ 2nd T – CHANGE IN XV DE JAÚ
30′ 2nd T
Yellow card for Tallys, from XV de Jaú.
27′ 2ºT – CHANGES IN THE GRÊMIO
24′ 2ºT – CHANGES IN XV DE JAÚ
18′ 2nd T
Gabriel Silva takes a strong risk from outside the area, in the left corner, and Otávio deflects it with his fingertips to corner.
16′ 2ºT – CHANGE IN THE GROWTH
13′ 2nd T
Yellow card for Willian, from XV de Jaú.
12′ 2nd T
After a free kick, Ronald was another to appear alone in the small area of the XV, and played over the goal.
10′ 2nd T
Messias Teixeira crossed to Arthur Viana, who headed completely alone in the small area, but played for the end line.
6′ 2nd T
Grêmio came back better for the second stage, and went in search of a draw.
3′ 2nd T – WHAT A DANGER!
Lustosa took a chance on the intermediate, threw a shot and the ball passed, taking paint away from Otávio’s angle.
0′ 2nd T
Nice hat from Higor to Messias Teixeira.
THE MATCH STARTS AGAIN!
XV de Jaú 1 x 0 Guild
CHANGE IN XV DE JAÚ
BACK TEAMS
The game will restart in Jaú.
INTERVAL
XV de Jaú 1 x 0 Grêmio, goal by Higor.
45′ 1st T
Three minutes of extras.
43′ 1st T – LOST!
Lustosa crossed with the first one, Ari also kicked the first one, and the ball passed, taking paint off the right crossbar.
41′ 1st T
Yellow card for Ari Garcia, from Grêmio.
40′ 1st T
Yellow card for Otávio, from XV de Jaú.
40′ 1ºT – TIME CLOSED!
After a foul for Grêmio, a big mess started in midfield.
38′ 1st T
Arthur Viana headed strong, to the ground, and goalkeeper Otávio flew to the first defense of Galo da Comarca goalkeeper in the game.
35′ 1st T
Fernando receives on the right, crosses to Bryan, but the submission is stopped by the Gaucho defense.
33′ 1st T
Guilherme falls on the lawn and receives medical attention.
30′ 1st T
XV continues to score very well and suffer little in defense.
27′ 1st T
Departure gets more busy in the last few minutes.
23′ 1st T
Grêmio continues to take possession, but is not very creative with it and gives space to counterattacks.
17′ 1st T
Higor again received it in speed, but it took time to define and submitted without any danger to Marcao.
14′ 1st T
Vidmar tried the answer in the free kick, but played over the goal.
11′ 1ºT – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DO XV DE JAÚ!
The team from São Paulo once again stole the ball, and the ball reached Higor, who played over Marcão to open the score. Comarca Rooster 1 to 0.
10′ 1st T
Bryan received it on the edge of the area, hit it first and Marcao made the first good defense of the game.
8′ 1st T
Match gets more truncated after a good start.
4′ 1st T
Kevyn stole the ball and called for an unmarked penalty. In the sequence, Bryan took a risk from the entrance of the area, and took a lot of danger.
0′ 1st T
Even eliminated, the XV starts with the ball.
ROLLING BALL
XV de Jaú x Grêmio starts!
FIELD TEAMS
The ball will roll at Zezinho Guimarães
GAME ENDED
Mixto-MT 1 x 3 Castanhal-PA
The ball will roll this Sunday (09) at 4:30 pm (GMT), being played at the Zezinho Guimarães Stadium, in Jaú (SP). The match will be broadcast live on SportTV. In addition, the coverage, bid by bid, in real time will be on VAVEL Brasil.
GUILD
Already classified for the second phase, Immortal only needs a draw to secure first place in the bracket or a stumble by Castanhal, to enter the field with the lead confirmed. The Tricolor Gaucho has yet to concede a goal in Copinha.
XV DE JAÚ
Needing to count on a stumble by Castanhal in the preliminary match, Galo da Comarca tries to make history and seeks to beat the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul to advance to the second stage of the Copinha
GROUP 10 CLASSIFICATION
1st- Guild – 6 points
2nd- Castanhal-PA – 3 points
3rd- XV of Jaú – 1 point
4th- Mixto-MT – 1 point
ROUND 3 GAMES
WELCOME
Hi! From now on, we will tell all the emotions of XV of Jaú x Guild, for the 3rd round of Group 10 of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. The ball will roll this Sunday (09), at 4:30 pm, at the Zezinho Magalhães stadium, in Jaú. Come enjoy another day of Copinha with us!