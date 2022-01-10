Goal and best moments of XV de Jaú x Grêmio for the Copa São Paulo (1-0) | 09/01/2022

XV de Jaú 1 x 0 Grêmio, goal by Higor.

Banco do XV de Jaú desperately asks for the end of the match.

Six minutes of additions.

Higor falls on the lawn with cramps and asks for the stretcher.

Grêmio continues to press hard, while XV defends itself in whatever way it can to achieve a historic victory.

Higor took advantage of Ari Garcia’s failure, tried to dribble Marcão, but the goalkeeper took the slap and the ball fell to Matheus, who isolated even with the empty goal

Arthur Viana’s big starts on the right, but Kevin’s kick was weak for Otávio’s hands.

Yellow card for Tallys, from XV de Jaú.

Gabriel Silva takes a strong risk from outside the area, in the left corner, and Otávio deflects it with his fingertips to corner.

Yellow card for Willian, from XV de Jaú.

After a free kick, Ronald was another to appear alone in the small area of ​​the XV, and played over the goal.

Messias Teixeira crossed to Arthur Viana, who headed completely alone in the small area, but played for the end line.

Grêmio came back better for the second stage, and went in search of a draw.

Lustosa took a chance on the intermediate, threw a shot and the ball passed, taking paint away from Otávio’s angle.

Nice hat from Higor to Messias Teixeira.

XV de Jaú 1 x 0 Guild

The game will restart in Jaú.

Three minutes of extras.

Lustosa crossed with the first one, Ari also kicked the first one, and the ball passed, taking paint off the right crossbar.

Yellow card for Ari Garcia, from Grêmio.

Yellow card for Otávio, from XV de Jaú.

After a foul for Grêmio, a big mess started in midfield.

Arthur Viana headed strong, to the ground, and goalkeeper Otávio flew to the first defense of Galo da Comarca goalkeeper in the game.

Fernando receives on the right, crosses to Bryan, but the submission is stopped by the Gaucho defense.

Guilherme falls on the lawn and receives medical attention.

XV continues to score very well and suffer little in defense.

Departure gets more busy in the last few minutes.

Grêmio continues to take possession, but is not very creative with it and gives space to counterattacks.

Higor again received it in speed, but it took time to define and submitted without any danger to Marcao.

Vidmar tried the answer in the free kick, but played over the goal.

The team from São Paulo once again stole the ball, and the ball reached Higor, who played over Marcão to open the score. Comarca Rooster 1 to 0.

Bryan received it on the edge of the area, hit it first and Marcao made the first good defense of the game.

Match gets more truncated after a good start.

Kevyn stole the ball and called for an unmarked penalty. In the sequence, Bryan took a risk from the entrance of the area, and took a lot of danger.

Even eliminated, the XV starts with the ball.

XV de Jaú x Grêmio starts!

The ball will roll at Zezinho Guimarães

Mixto-MT 1 x 3 Castanhal-PA

The ball will roll this Sunday (09) at 4:30 pm (GMT), being played at the Zezinho Guimarães Stadium, in Jaú (SP). The match will be broadcast live on SportTV. In addition, the coverage, bid by bid, in real time will be on VAVEL Brasil.

Already classified for the second phase, Immortal only needs a draw to secure first place in the bracket or a stumble by Castanhal, to enter the field with the lead confirmed. The Tricolor Gaucho has yet to concede a goal in Copinha.

Needing to count on a stumble by Castanhal in the preliminary match, Galo da Comarca tries to make history and seeks to beat the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul to advance to the second stage of the Copinha

1st- Guild – 6 points

2nd- Castanhal-PA – 3 points

3rd- XV of Jaú – 1 point

4th- Mixto-MT – 1 point