Goal and best moments of XV de Jaú x Grêmio for the Copa São Paulo (1-0) | 09/01/2022

6:29 pm 10 hours ago

SECOND PHASE GAMES

6:29 pm 10 hours ago

END OF CHAT!

XV de Jaú 1 x 0 Grêmio, goal by Higor.

18:26 10 hours ago

48′ 2nd T

Banco do XV de Jaú desperately asks for the end of the match.

6:24 pm 11 hours ago

45′ 2nd T

Six minutes of additions.

6:21 pm 11 hours ago

44′ 2nd T – CHANGES IN XV DE JAÚ

18:20 11 hours ago

43′ 2nd T

Higor falls on the lawn with cramps and asks for the stretcher.

6:17 pm 11 hours ago

40′ 2nd T

Grêmio continues to press hard, while XV defends itself in whatever way it can to achieve a historic victory.

6:13 pm 11 hours ago

36′ 2nd T – CHANGE IN THE GROWTH

6:13 pm 11 hours ago

35′ 2nd T – LOST!

Higor took advantage of Ari Garcia’s failure, tried to dribble Marcão, but the goalkeeper took the slap and the ball fell to Matheus, who isolated even with the empty goal

6:11 pm 11 hours ago

33′ 2nd T

Arthur Viana’s big starts on the right, but Kevin’s kick was weak for Otávio’s hands.

6:09 pm 11 hours ago

32′ 2nd T – CHANGE IN XV DE JAÚ

18:08 11 hours ago

30′ 2nd T

Yellow card for Tallys, from XV de Jaú.

6:05 pm 11 hours ago

27′ 2ºT – CHANGES IN THE GRÊMIO

6:03 pm 11 hours ago

24′ 2ºT – CHANGES IN XV DE JAÚ

17:56 11 hours ago

18′ 2nd T

Gabriel Silva takes a strong risk from outside the area, in the left corner, and Otávio deflects it with his fingertips to corner.

5:53 pm 11 hours ago

16′ 2ºT – CHANGE IN THE GROWTH

5:50 pm 11 hours ago

13′ 2nd T

Yellow card for Willian, from XV de Jaú.

17:49 11 hours ago

12′ 2nd T

After a free kick, Ronald was another to appear alone in the small area of ​​the XV, and played over the goal.

17:47 11 hours ago

10′ 2nd T

Messias Teixeira crossed to Arthur Viana, who headed completely alone in the small area, but played for the end line.

5:44 pm 11 hours ago

6′ 2nd T

Grêmio came back better for the second stage, and went in search of a draw.

5:41 pm 11 hours ago

3′ 2nd T – WHAT A DANGER!

Lustosa took a chance on the intermediate, threw a shot and the ball passed, taking paint away from Otávio’s angle.

17:38 11 hours ago

0′ 2nd T

Nice hat from Higor to Messias Teixeira.

5:37 pm 11 hours ago

THE MATCH STARTS AGAIN!

XV de Jaú 1 x 0 Guild

5:37 pm 11 hours ago

CHANGE IN XV DE JAÚ

5:34 pm 11 hours ago

BACK TEAMS

The game will restart in Jaú.

17:20 12 hours ago

INTERVAL

XV de Jaú 1 x 0 Grêmio, goal by Higor.

5:16 pm 12 hours ago

45′ 1st T

Three minutes of extras.

5:15 pm 12 hours ago

43′ 1st T – LOST!

Lustosa crossed with the first one, Ari also kicked the first one, and the ball passed, taking paint off the right crossbar.

5:13 pm 12 hours ago

41′ 1st T

Yellow card for Ari Garcia, from Grêmio.

5:12 pm 12 hours ago

40′ 1st T

Yellow card for Otávio, from XV de Jaú.

17:11 12 hours ago

40′ 1ºT – TIME CLOSED!

After a foul for Grêmio, a big mess started in midfield.

17:10 12 hours ago

38′ 1st T

Arthur Viana headed strong, to the ground, and goalkeeper Otávio flew to the first defense of Galo da Comarca goalkeeper in the game.

17:07 12 hours ago

35′ 1st T

Fernando receives on the right, crosses to Bryan, but the submission is stopped by the Gaucho defense.

17:04 12 hours ago

33′ 1st T

Guilherme falls on the lawn and receives medical attention.

5:01 pm 12 hours ago

30′ 1st T

XV continues to score very well and suffer little in defense.

16:59 12 hours ago

27′ 1st T

Departure gets more busy in the last few minutes.

4:54 pm 12 hours ago

23′ 1st T

Grêmio continues to take possession, but is not very creative with it and gives space to counterattacks.

16:49 12 hours ago

17′ 1st T

Higor again received it in speed, but it took time to define and submitted without any danger to Marcao.

16:47 12 hours ago

14′ 1st T

Vidmar tried the answer in the free kick, but played over the goal.

4:45 pm 12 hours ago

11′ 1ºT – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DO XV DE JAÚ!

The team from São Paulo once again stole the ball, and the ball reached Higor, who played over Marcão to open the score. Comarca Rooster 1 to 0.

16:42 12 hours ago

10′ 1st T

Bryan received it on the edge of the area, hit it first and Marcao made the first good defense of the game.

16:39 12 hours ago

8′ 1st T

Match gets more truncated after a good start.

16:36 12 hours ago

4′ 1st T

Kevyn stole the ball and called for an unmarked penalty. In the sequence, Bryan took a risk from the entrance of the area, and took a lot of danger.

16:32 12 hours ago

0′ 1st T

Even eliminated, the XV starts with the ball.

16:31 12 hours ago

ROLLING BALL

XV de Jaú x Grêmio starts!

4:29 pm 12 hours ago

FIELD TEAMS

The ball will roll at Zezinho Guimarães

4:29 pm 12 hours ago

GAME ENDED

Mixto-MT 1 x 3 Castanhal-PA

03:53 a day ago

Where and how to watch the XV game of Jaú x Grêmio on TV and in real time?

03:48 a day ago

When is the XV game of Jaú x Grêmio and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The ball will roll this Sunday (09) at 4:30 pm (GMT), being played at the Zezinho Guimarães Stadium, in Jaú (SP). The match will be broadcast live on SportTV. In addition, the coverage, bid by bid, in real time will be on VAVEL Brasil.

03:43 a day ago

GUILD

Already classified for the second phase, Immortal only needs a draw to secure first place in the bracket or a stumble by Castanhal, to enter the field with the lead confirmed. The Tricolor Gaucho has yet to concede a goal in Copinha.

03:38 a day ago

XV DE JAÚ

Needing to count on a stumble by Castanhal in the preliminary match, Galo da Comarca tries to make history and seeks to beat the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul to advance to the second stage of the Copinha

03:33 a day ago

GROUP 10 CLASSIFICATION

1st- Guild – 6 points
2nd- Castanhal-PA – 3 points
3rd- XV of Jaú – 1 point
4th- Mixto-MT – 1 point

03:28 a day ago

ROUND 3 GAMES

03:23 a day ago

WELCOME

Hi! From now on, we will tell all the emotions of XV of Jaú x Guild, for the 3rd round of Group 10 of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. The ball will roll this Sunday (09), at 4:30 pm, at the Zezinho Magalhães stadium, in Jaú. Come enjoy another day of Copinha with us!

