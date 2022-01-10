Golden Globe 2022: ‘Attack of the Dogs’ and ‘Love, Sublime Love’ Are Big Winners | Movie theater

Held without broadcast in the United States or Brazil while organizers are the target of several criticisms, the event did not have the presence of celebrities, also because of the increase in Covid cases in the country.
Ariana DeBose, from “Amor, Sublime Love”, was the first winner of the night, in the category of supporting actress in a film. She paved the way for the production to become one of the highlights of the night, with awards also for Rachel Zegler, for best actress in a comedy or musical, and in the main category of the genre.
The celebration of “Ataques dos Doges”, one of the most indicated of the night, took a little longer. First prize came with Kodi Smit-McPhee, best supporting actor in a film. The production also won with the director, Jane Campion, and in the main drama category.
“Succession”‘s Jeremy Strong took the series’ first award for best actor in a drama series. Sarah Snook was named Best Supporting Actress on TV.
Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez in a scene from ‘Love, sublime love’ — Photo: Publicity
In the major film acting categories, Andrew Garfield was the first winner. He won best actor in a comedy or musical for “Tick, Tick… Boom!” Among the dramas, the winner was Will Smith, for “King Richard: Creating champions”.
- ‘Belfast’
- ‘At the Heart’s Rhythm’
- ‘Dune’
- ‘King Richard: Creating Champions’
- ‘Attack of the Dogs’
BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA
- Lupine
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Round 6
- succession
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, Attack of the Dogs
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, Love, Sublime Love
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
BEST ACTRESS IN FILM – DRAMA
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, Gucci House
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
BEST MOVIE – COMEDY/MUSIC
- Cyrano
- don’t look up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Love sublime love
BEST ACTRESS IN FILM – COMEDY/MUSIC
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, Love, Sublime Love
BEST ACTRESS IN TV SERIES – DRAMA
- Use Fertilizer, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
BEST ASSISTANT ACTOR IN FILM
- Ben Affleck, Bar Sweet Home
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, In The Rhythm Of The Heart
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, Attack of the Dogs
BEST ACTOR IN FILM – DRAMA
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Attack of the Dogs
- Will Smith, King Richard: Creating Champions
- Denzel Washington, The Macbeth Tragedy
BEST SOUNDTRACK ON FILM
- Alexandre Desplat, The French Chronicle
- Germaine Franco, Enchantment
- Jonny Greenwood, Attack of the Dogs
- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SONG IN FILM
- “Be Alive” – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)
- “Of the Oruguitas” – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)
- “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
- “Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)
BEST ACTOR IN FILM – COMEDY/MUSIC
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In A Neighborhood in New York
BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TELEFILM
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
BEST TV SERIES – COMEDY/MUSIC
- the great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- ted lasso
BEST ACTRESS ON A TV SERIES – COMEDY/MUSIC
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis-Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST ACTRESS IN LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR FILM FOR TV
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Ervio, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
BEST ACTOR IN LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR FILM FOR TV
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS ON TV
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Duty, Dopesick
- Andie McDowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, Attack of the Dogs
- Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
BEST ACTOR ON A TV SERIES – COMEDY/MUSIC
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Apartment Number 6
- Drive My Car
- God’s hand
- the hero
- Parallel Mothers
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Round 6
- Billy Porter, pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupine
BEST ANIMATION MOVIE
- Charm
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS IN FILM
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, Love, Sublime Love
- Kirsten Dunst, Attack of the Dogs
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: Creating Champions
- Ruth Negga, Identity
BEST ASSISTANT ACTOR ON TV
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Doubles, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su, Round 6