Golden Globe 2022: ‘Attack of the Dogs’ and ‘Love, Sublime Love’ Are Big Winners | Movie theater

Held without broadcast in the United States or Brazil while organizers are the target of several criticisms, the event did not have the presence of celebrities, also because of the increase in Covid cases in the country.

Ariana DeBose, from “Amor, Sublime Love”, was the first winner of the night, in the category of supporting actress in a film. She paved the way for the production to become one of the highlights of the night, with awards also for Rachel Zegler, for best actress in a comedy or musical, and in the main category of the genre.

The celebration of “Ataques dos Doges”, one of the most indicated of the night, took a little longer. First prize came with Kodi Smit-McPhee, best supporting actor in a film. The production also won with the director, Jane Campion, and in the main drama category.

“Succession”‘s Jeremy Strong took the series’ first award for best actor in a drama series. Sarah Snook was named Best Supporting Actress on TV.

2 of 2 Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez in a scene from ‘Amor, sublime amor’ — Photo: Publicity Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez in a scene from ‘Love, sublime love’ — Photo: Publicity

In the major film acting categories, Andrew Garfield was the first winner. He won best actor in a comedy or musical for “Tick, Tick… Boom!” Among the dramas, the winner was Will Smith, for “King Richard: Creating champions”.

‘Belfast’

‘At the Heart’s Rhythm’

‘Dune’

‘King Richard: Creating Champions’

‘Attack of the Dogs’

BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Round 6

succession

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, Attack of the Dogs

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, Love, Sublime Love

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

BEST ACTRESS IN FILM – DRAMA

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, Gucci House

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

BEST MOVIE – COMEDY/MUSIC

Cyrano

don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Love sublime love

BEST ACTRESS IN FILM – COMEDY/MUSIC

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone Cruella

Rachel Zegler, Love, Sublime Love

BEST ACTRESS IN TV SERIES – DRAMA

Use Fertilizer, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

BEST ASSISTANT ACTOR IN FILM

Ben Affleck, Bar Sweet Home

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, In The Rhythm Of The Heart

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Attack of the Dogs

BEST ACTOR IN FILM – DRAMA

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, Attack of the Dogs

Will Smith, King Richard: Creating Champions

Denzel Washington, The Macbeth Tragedy

BEST SOUNDTRACK ON FILM

Alexandre Desplat, The French Chronicle

Germaine Franco, Enchantment

Jonny Greenwood, Attack of the Dogs

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SONG IN FILM

“Be Alive” – ​​Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)

“Of the Oruguitas” – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)

“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

“Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)

BEST ACTOR IN FILM – COMEDY/MUSIC

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In A Neighborhood in New York

BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TELEFILM

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Easttown

The Underground Railroad

BEST TV SERIES – COMEDY/MUSIC

the great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

ted lasso

BEST ACTRESS ON A TV SERIES – COMEDY/MUSIC

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis-Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST ACTRESS IN LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR FILM FOR TV

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Ervio, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

BEST ACTOR IN LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR FILM FOR TV

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS ON TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Duty, Dopesick

Andie McDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, Attack of the Dogs

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

BEST ACTOR ON A TV SERIES – COMEDY/MUSIC

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Apartment Number 6

Drive My Car

God’s hand

the hero

Parallel Mothers

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Round 6

Billy Porter, pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

BEST ANIMATION MOVIE

Charm

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS IN FILM

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, Love, Sublime Love

Kirsten Dunst, Attack of the Dogs

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: Creating Champions

Ruth Negga, Identity

BEST ASSISTANT ACTOR ON TV