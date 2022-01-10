Golden Globe 2022: Attack of the Dogs and Succession Big Winners, See Full List – Movie News

Will Smith, Andrew Garfield and Nicole Kidman also emerged victorious from the ceremony – which was not attended by celebrities after the boycott.

In a modest edition, the Golden Globe 2022 took place, after a series of controversies involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. In the film world, Attack of the Dogs was the big winner, taking the award for dramatic film, direction and supporting actor. It is worth remembering that the Netflix film was the most nominated of the year, being remembered seven times, along with Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh – which came out with the award for best screenplay. Amor, Sublime Amor also took home 3 statuettes.

On the other hand, the TV categories had big surprises: If Succession was already the favorite of the night, which had five nominations in total and took better drama, despite the success of Round 6; the situation was different in the other disputes. Hacks bested Ted Lasso in comedy fights, while The Underground Railroad bested Mare of Easttown in the main miniseries category.

Unlike previous years, the Golden Globe 2022 took place in a closed ceremony. The event is being boycotted by Hollywood celebrities after accusations of racism and corruption during the 2021 edition – remember the controversy in our special feature. Since then, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) declares that it is slowly taking steps to change the situation, in order to promote the year’s edition by returning to tradition, being shown on TV. See the full list of winners:

Golden Globe Winners 2021 for Cinema

Best Movie – Drama

Dog Attack

Best movie – Musical or Comedy

Love sublime love

best director

Jane Campion (Attack of the Dogs)

Best Actress – Drama

Nicole Kidman (Introducing the Ricardos)

Best Actor – Drama

Will Smith (King Richard: Creating Champions)

Best actress – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler (Love, Sublime Love)

best actor – Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom!)

best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose (Love, Sublime Love)

best supporting actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee (Attack of the Dogs)

best script

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

best foreign language film

Drive My Car

best animation

Charm

best original song

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)

best soundtrack

Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Golden Globe Winners 2021 for TV

Best series – Drama

succession

best series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Best limited series or TV movie

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor – Drama

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress – Drama

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

best actor – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best actress – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Sarah Snook (Succession)