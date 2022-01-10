Golden Globe 2022: Attack of the Dogs and Succession Big Winners, See Full List – Movie News

Will Smith, Andrew Garfield and Nicole Kidman also emerged victorious from the ceremony – which was not attended by celebrities after the boycott.
In a modest edition, the Golden Globe 2022 took place, after a series of controversies involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. In the film world, Attack of the Dogs was the big winner, taking the award for dramatic film, direction and supporting actor. It is worth remembering that the Netflix film was the most nominated of the year, being remembered seven times, along with Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh – which came out with the award for best screenplay. Amor, Sublime Amor also took home 3 statuettes.
On the other hand, the TV categories had big surprises: If Succession was already the favorite of the night, which had five nominations in total and took better drama, despite the success of Round 6; the situation was different in the other disputes. Hacks bested Ted Lasso in comedy fights, while The Underground Railroad bested Mare of Easttown in the main miniseries category.
Unlike previous years, the Golden Globe 2022 took place in a closed ceremony. The event is being boycotted by Hollywood celebrities after accusations of racism and corruption during the 2021 edition – remember the controversy in our special feature. Since then, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) declares that it is slowly taking steps to change the situation, in order to promote the year’s edition by returning to tradition, being shown on TV. See the full list of winners:
Golden Globe Winners 2021 for Cinema
Best Movie – Drama
Dog Attack
Best movie – Musical or Comedy
Love sublime love
best director
Jane Campion (Attack of the Dogs)
Best Actress – Drama
Nicole Kidman (Introducing the Ricardos)
Best Actor – Drama
Will Smith (King Richard: Creating Champions)
Best actress – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler (Love, Sublime Love)
best actor – Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom!)
best supporting actress
Ariana DeBose (Love, Sublime Love)
best supporting actor
Kodi Smit-McPhee (Attack of the Dogs)
best script
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
best foreign language film
Drive My Car
best animation
Charm
best original song
“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)
best soundtrack
Hans Zimmer (Dune)
Golden Globe Winners 2021 for TV
Best series – Drama
succession
best series – Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Best limited series or TV movie
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor – Drama
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Actress – Drama
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
best actor – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best actress – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
Sarah Snook (Succession)