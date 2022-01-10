Golden Globe 2022 awards supporting actor for ‘Round 6’; follow it live – 01/09/2022 – Illustrated

Hollywood’s awards season starts this Sunday (9) in a different way. If the uncertainty and current risks of the pandemic were not enough, the Golden Globes had a 2021 full of boycotts and controversy due to lack of representation in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This resulted in an event with no live stream, red carpet or celebrities — who declined the invitation to attend.

Among those awarded so far are Oh Yeong-su, the supporting actor who plays the elderly character in “Round 6,” the South Korean series that became Netflix’s most watched series last year. Starting with the supporting actress award, the chosen one was Ariana DeBose, a black actress who acts in “Amor, Sublime Amor”.

These two awards highlight non-white actors. Of the 40 performers indicated in the television categories, 11 are not white.

“Encanto”, by Disney, which was already the favorite animation of the category, was also awarded as the best. It is also an award focused on diversity, considering that the plot starring the Madrigal family takes place in a Colombia full of magical realism.

Jeremy Strong was named best actor in a drama series by HBO’s “Succession” — which was also already the safe bet. The series also won the award for best supporting actress with Sarah Snook, a first-time Globe nominee.

Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won his first award of the night with Jason Sudeikis for best actor in a comedy series. But it was “Hacks” who won the award for best comedy series, as well as Jean Smart received the statuette for best actress in the category for her role in the series.

“Drive My Car”, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, won the statuette for best foreign language film, celebrating the favoritism of the director, who is also in the running for the Oscars.

Without the characteristic glamour, the announcement of the winners was restricted to the award’s website and social networks. Each of the awards was revealed by members of the association and organizations related to its philanthropic side. This, incidentally, was the facet that the award is highlighting on the eve and during the ceremony, disclosing values ​​and actions aimed at non-profit institutions.

In this attempt to somehow save the award’s image, actress Jamie Lee Curtis came out in favor of the association. “I am proud to be associated with them in this project,” she stated.

The award for best screenplay went to Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast,” which tells the story of a boy who lives with his family amidst the turmoil of the late 1960s that shook the capital of Northern Ireland.

Six years after “Birdman”, Michael Keaton receives a new Golden Globe, this time as an actor in a miniseries, for “Dopesick”. Kate Winslet won the award as a miniseries actress for “Mare of Easttown,” lauded for portraying a small-town American detective.

Even though its importance has been shaken, the event highlights some of the hottest titles of the movie season, as well as crowning the series that marked the year — at least for the public’s taste.

Among the main nominees are the films “Belfast”, by Kenneth Branagh, and “Attack of the Dogs”, by Jane Campion, which started ahead with seven mentions each. Adam McKay’s “No Looks Up” and Steven Spielberg’s “Love, Sublime Love” are also in the running for best comedy or musical.

In the television industry, the bombastic South Korean series “Round 6” and the French “Lupin” compete for the best drama series, but the safe bet is “Succession” by HBO — with five nominations — for that category. Meanwhile, “Ted Lasso” must be the favorite in terms of comedy.

Check out the complete list of nominees below, which will be updated with a highlight on the winners as they are announced:

MOVIE THEATER

best movie (drama)

“Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh

“At the Rhythm of the Heart” by Sian Heder

“Dune” by Denis Villeneuve

“King Richard: Creating Champions” by Reinaldo Marcus Green

“Attack of the Dogs” by Jane Campion

Best movie (comedy or musical)

“Cyrano” by Joe Wright

“Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay

“Licorice Pizza” by Paul Thomas Anderson

“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Love, Sublime Love” by Steven Spielberg

best animation

“Charm”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

best script

“Licorice Pizza”

“Belfast”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Being the Ricardos”

best director

Kenneth Branagh, for “Belfast”

Jane Campion, for “Attack of the Dogs”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, for “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, for “Love, Sublime Love”

Denis Villeneuve, for “Dune”

best soundtrack

“The French Chronicle”

“Charm”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Dune” ​

best original song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard: Creating Champions”

“Dos Oruguitas”, from “Encanto”

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect: The Story of Aretha Franklin”

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

best actor (drama)

Mahershala Ali, by “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, for “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, for “Attack of the Dogs”

Will Smith, for “King Richard: Creating Champions”

Denzel Washington, for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

best actress (drama)

Jessica Chastain, for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, for “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, for “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, by “Casa Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, for “Spencer”

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Leonardo DiCaprio, for “No Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, for “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, for “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, for “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, for “In a New York Neighborhood”

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Marion Cotillard, for “Annette”

Alana Haim, for “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, for “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, for “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, for “Love, Sublime Love” ​

best supporting actor

Ben Affleck, for “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, for “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, for “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, for “At the Rhythm of the Heart”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, for “Attack of the Dogs”

best supporting actress

Caitriona Balfe, by “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, for “Love, Sublime Love”

Kirsten Dunst, for “Attack of the Dogs”

Aunjanue Ellis, for “King Richard: Creating Champions”

Ruth Negga, for “Identity”

best foreign language film

“Compartment No. 6” by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland)

“Drive My Car” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Japan)

“The Hand of God”, by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

“Parallel Mothers”, by Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)

“A Hero” by Asghar Farhadi (Iran)

TELEVISION

best drama series

“Succession”

“Round 6”

“Pose”

“The Morning Show”

“Lupin”

best comedy series

“The Great”

“Only Murders In the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“hacks”

“Reservation Dogs”

Best miniseries or movie for TV

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

best actor (drama)

Brian Cox, for “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, for “Round 6”

Billy Porter, for “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, for “Succession”

Omar Sy, for “Lupin”

best actress (drama)

Uzo Aduba, for “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, for “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, for “The Good Fight”

Elizabeth Moss, for “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, for “Pose”

best actor (comedy)

Anthony Anderson, for “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, for “The Great”

Steve Martin, for “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, for “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, by “Ted Lasso”

best actress (comedy)

Hannah Einbender, for “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, for “The Great”

Issa Rae, for “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, for “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, for “Hacks”

Best Actor (miniseries or TV movie)

Paul Bettany, for “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, for “Scenes from a Wedding”

Michael Keaton, for “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, for “Halston”

Tahar Raheem, for “The Paradise and the Serpent”

Best Actress (miniseries or TV movie)

Jessica Chastain, for “Scenes from a Wedding”

Elizabeth Olsen, for “WandaVision”

Kate Winslet, for “Mare of Easttown”

Cynthia Erivo, for “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, for “Maid”

best supporting actor

Billy Crudup, for “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, for “Succession”

Mark Duplass, for “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, for “Ted Lasso”

Oh Yeong-su, for “Round 6”

best supporting actress