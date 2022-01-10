Golden Globe 2022: See the complete list of winners | TV & Famous

With no TV broadcast, celebrity presence or press coverage at the venue — understand the controversy — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) awarded the Golden Globe , on Sunday, 9th, the best movies and TV of 2021. The winners of the 79th edition were announced on the HFPA website and social networks.

Among the winners, one of the highlights was the series “Succession”, which won the awards for Best Actor in a Series in the Drama category, Best Supporting Actress and Best Series in the Drama category. The comedy Hacks won the award for Best Series in a Comedy or Musical and Jean Smart took the award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

Actress MJ Rodriguez made history by becoming the first trans woman to win Best Actress in a Series in the Drama category for her work on the third season of “Pose.”

Among the films, the highlights were Steven Spielberg’s “Amor, Sublime Amor” which won Best Film in a Comedy or Musical, Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress in a Film in a Comedy or Musical, and “Attack of the Dogs” by Jane Campion , which took the statuettes for Best Drama Film, Best Supporting Actor and Best Director.

See the complete list of winners!

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“Love, Sublime Love”) — WINNER

Kirsten Dunst (“Attack of the Dogs”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard: Creating Champions”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Round 6”) — WINNER

“Charm” – WINNER

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Actor in a Series — Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Round 6”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) — WINNER

Omar Sy (“Lupin”)

Best Foreign Language Film

“Compartment No. 6” (Finland, Russia and Germany)

“Drive My Car” (Japan) — WINNER

“The Hand of God” (Italy)

“A Hero” (France and Iran)

“Parallel Mothers” (Spain)

Best Actor in a Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Nicolas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) — WINNER

“Licorice Pizza” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

“Belfast” (Kenneth Branagh) — WINNER

“Attack of the Dogs” (Jane Campion)

“Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay)

“Being the Ricardos” (Aaron Sorkin)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Duty (“Dopesick”)

Andie MacDowell (“Maid”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”) — WINNER

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany (“Wandavision”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Wedding”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) — WINNER

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Serpent”)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain (“Scenes from a Wedding”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) — WINNER

Best Actress in a Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) — WINNER

Best Series — Musical or Comedy

the great

Hacks — WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

ted lasso

Reservation Dogs

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad” — WINNER

Best Actor in Film — Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, tick… Boom!”) — WINNER

Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)

Anthony Ramos (“In a New York Neighborhood”)

“Be Alive” by Beyoncé (“King Richard: Creating Champions”)

“Of the Orogites”, Sebastian Yatra (“Charm”)

“Down To Joy” by Van Morrison (“Belfast”)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home”), by Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

“No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish (“007 — No Time To Die”) — WINNER

Alberto Iglesias for “Mothers Paralelas”

Alexandre Desplat for “The French Chronicle”

Germaine Franco for “Charm”

Hans Zimmer for “Dune” — WINNER

Jonny Greenwood for “Attack of the Dogs”

Best Actor in a Film — Drama

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Attack of the Dogs”)

Will Smith (“King Richard: Creating Champions”) — WINNER

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of MacBeth”)

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“In the Heart’s Rhythm”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Attack of the Dogs”) — WINNER

Best Actress in a Series — Drama

Use Fertilizer (“In Treatment”)

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)

Elizabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

MJ Rodriguez (“Pose”) – WINNER

Best Actress in Film — Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“Love, Sublime Love”) — WINNER

Best Film — Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tik, tick… Boom!”

“Love, Sublime Love” — WINNER

Best Actress in a Film — Drama

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) — WINNER

Lady Gaga (“Casa Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“Attack of the Dogs”) — WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“Love, Sublime Love”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Round 6”

“Succession” – WINNER