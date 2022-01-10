Golden Globe 2022 was depressing and did not create controversy with awardees – 10/01/2022 – Illustrated

It is strange to say that the Golden Globes edition this Sunday (9) was memorable – after all, the public and press did not even have access to the conference ceremony. The winners were announced on social media, over the course of an hour and a half, in short publications that did not remind us of the brightness of what has always been one of Hollywood’s main gala nights.

But it is precisely because of this depressing format that the 79th Golden Globe will go down in history, as the most problematic edition and, why not, the most pathetic of these eight decades of awards.

The embarrassment began even before the winners were announced, with photos of members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the HFPA, handing over the trophy, arriving at the secret conference site, and excerpts from speeches by celebrities who won in the past being published on the internet, as if to make up for the absence of famous people –who refused to participate– this year.

“We see and hear and we will tell your stories,” read one of the publications, quoting an excerpt from Oprah Winfrey’s speech receiving an honorary award two years ago. The phrase was certainly not chosen for nothing, since one of the accusations that surround the Golden Globes is racism and lack of representation.

When the non-ceremony began, the message that opened it was another desperate attempt to show the relevance and good-humoredness of the Foreign Press Association. “HFPA has donated $50 million to charities over the past 25 years!” read the post, in an issue that was sold as an opportunity to celebrate the philanthropic work behind the Golden Globes.

Perhaps already as a reaction to the historical nominations and dubious Golden Globes victories of the past, this edition had a very cohesive and unsurprising list of awardees. Whoever actually aired as favorite in the awards season won a trophy.

The television part, for example, focused on the comedy “Hacks” –best series and best actress in the genre– and the drama “Succession” –drama series, supporting actor and actress–, safe bets for the night.

Among the miniseries and made-for-TV movies, it was “The Underground Railroad”, a production that was praised, but which seemed to have little strength compared to “Mare of Easttown” or the new sensation “Maid”. In the current scenario, awarding a plot about slavery did not take away the merits of the miniseries, but it is worth noting that it did not win anything at the last Emmy and, even at the Globo, was only nominated for one category.

It was also with some surprise that Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won best actress in a drama series, for “Pose”. She became the first trans actress to emerge victorious at the Golden Globes, in a pro-diversity landmark that also hints that the award is ripe for change.

Likewise, in cinema, Jane Campion broke barriers by becoming the third woman to win the Globe for best direction, for “Ataque dos Doges” – also chosen as best drama film. We also had two Latinas winning the awards for best actress in a comedy or musical and best supporting actress – Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose, both for “Amor, Sublime Amor”, which won best film in its genre.

When the ads ended, the feeling was that the Golden Globes didn’t even happen. Without the glamor of the party or at least a television broadcast, its relevance was minimal, which is enhanced in a year in which the Oscar bets already seem to be well defined and not divided.

There was also no major commotion or protests on social media overnight. On Twitter, where the winners were announced, Internet users’ comments were limited to fans for one or another movie or series, and few remembered the controversies that threatened to “cancel” the Golden Globes.

A sign that, as is already expected behind the scenes in Hollywood, a few more months of refrigerators could help the award to rehabilitate its image and regain the confidence of the industry and the public.

Always so engaged, Hollywood celebrities simply ignored the award, which sends a clear message that they don’t want to be involved with it right now, but they also don’t want to permanently sever ties.

Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the few voices to show public support this evening, saying he is “proud to be associated with the HFPA”, which does “very discreet and subtle philanthropic work”. In general, however, even studios were silent on the internet — including those that received trophies.

Given the context, it’s better to be ignored than criticized. With that, it looks like the Golden Globe survives after all. But no one should soon forget that in 2022 he was a joke.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners here.