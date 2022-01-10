Golden Globe 2022 will be on TV? Find out how to view the list of winners online· TV News

Award that fell out of favor in Hollywood, the Golden Globe will not be broadcast live on TV nor will it air live on digital platforms in 2022. The winners will be announced this Sunday night (9), in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel, in Los Angeles. The public will only know the names of those who won through posts on the award’s official social networks.
The HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), which organizes the Golden Globes, will release the list on its official website (goldenglobes.com) and also on media such as Twitter and Instagram, on @goldenglobes.
The TV blackout happens because, after decades of partnership, the NBC network chose to cancel the broadcast in 2022 as a form of retaliation against the association that organizes the delivery of the statuettes. It was the North American network that distributed live content to other countries. In Brazil, the event was shown by TNT in recent years.
The Golden Globes, which had been losing prestige in recent years, fell out of favor in January 2021, when a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the organization had not had black members for more than 20 years. Unethical practices such as delivering expensive gifts and paying for travel organizers were also common.
In an attempt to clean up its image, the HFPA made a series of changes to its bylaws to promote the entry of new members and create more diversity among its members. The advertising market and several Hollywood celebrities defended a boycott of the event and demanded firm attitudes to return to attend the ceremony.
According to the organization of the Golden Globes, more than 20 new members were accepted after the changes were made. Black people were put in charge of recruiting the newcomers. The statute went through a reformulation, with the prohibition of gifts and restriction on paid travel.
Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg announced the nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes in December, and the celebrity’s mere presence at the event caused astonishment in the United States, as the industry has not yet “purchased” the changes made in recent months.
With no red carpet or TV glamour, this Sunday night’s date should be void of celebrities. The awards are also no longer seen as one of the main Oscar thermometers. Check out the HFPA post on the format for disclosing the winners in 2022 below:
This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed.
We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.https://t.co/UftlFSZg5u
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2022
Nominees for the Golden Globes 2022
Best Movie – Drama
- Belfast
- in the rhythm of the heart
- Dune
- King Richard: Creating Champions
- Dog Attack
Best Film – Comedy/Musical
- Cyrano
- don’t look up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Love sublime love
Best Film Direction
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg – Love, Sublime Love
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
best screenplay in film
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs
- Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Actor in Film – Drama
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs
- Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions
- Denzel Washington – The Trage of Macbeth
Best Actress in Film – Drama
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga – Gucci House
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in Film – Comedy/Musical
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos – In A Neighborhood in New York
Best Actress in Film – Comedy/Musical
- Marion Cotillard – Annette
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone – Cruella
- Rachel Zegler – Love, Sublime Love
Best supporting actor in film
- Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – Attack of the Dogs
Best supporting actress in a film
- Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – Love, Sublime Love
- Kirsten Dunst – Attack of the Dogs
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions
- Ruth Negga – Identity
Best soundtrack in film
- Alexandre Desplat – The French Chronicle
- Germaine Franco – Enchantment
- Jonny Greenwood – Attack of the Dogs
- Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
best original song in movie
- Be Alive – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)
- Dos Oruguitas – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)
- Down to Joy – Van Morrison (Belfast)
- Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home) – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)
best foreign film
- Apartment Number 6
- Drive My Car
- God’s hand
- the hero
- Parallel Mothers
best animated film
- Charm
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best TV series – Drama
- Lupine
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Round 6
- succession
Best Actor in TV Series – Drama
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Round 6
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Omar Sy – Lupine
Best Actress in TV Series – Drama
- Use Fertilizer – In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
- Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose
Best TV Series – Comedy/Musical
- the great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- ted lasso
Best Actor in TV Series – Comedy/Musical
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in TV Series – Comedy/Musical
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis-Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best limited series, anthology or telefilm
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Best actor in a limited series, anthology or telefilm
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best actress in a limited series, anthology or telefilm
- Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best supporting actor in a series
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su – Round 6
Best supporting actress in a series
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Duty – Dopesick
- Andie McDowell – Maid
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso