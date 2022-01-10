Golden Globe 2022 will be on TV? Find out how to view the list of winners online· TV News

Award that fell out of favor in Hollywood, the Golden Globe will not be broadcast live on TV nor will it air live on digital platforms in 2022. The winners will be announced this Sunday night (9), in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel, in Los Angeles. The public will only know the names of those who won through posts on the award’s official social networks.

The HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), which organizes the Golden Globes, will release the list on its official website (goldenglobes.com) and also on media such as Twitter and Instagram, on @goldenglobes.

The TV blackout happens because, after decades of partnership, the NBC network chose to cancel the broadcast in 2022 as a form of retaliation against the association that organizes the delivery of the statuettes. It was the North American network that distributed live content to other countries. In Brazil, the event was shown by TNT in recent years.

The Golden Globes, which had been losing prestige in recent years, fell out of favor in January 2021, when a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the organization had not had black members for more than 20 years. Unethical practices such as delivering expensive gifts and paying for travel organizers were also common.

In an attempt to clean up its image, the HFPA made a series of changes to its bylaws to promote the entry of new members and create more diversity among its members. The advertising market and several Hollywood celebrities defended a boycott of the event and demanded firm attitudes to return to attend the ceremony.

According to the organization of the Golden Globes, more than 20 new members were accepted after the changes were made. Black people were put in charge of recruiting the newcomers. The statute went through a reformulation, with the prohibition of gifts and restriction on paid travel.

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg announced the nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes in December, and the celebrity’s mere presence at the event caused astonishment in the United States, as the industry has not yet “purchased” the changes made in recent months.

With no red carpet or TV glamour, this Sunday night’s date should be void of celebrities. The awards are also no longer seen as one of the main Oscar thermometers. Check out the HFPA post on the format for disclosing the winners in 2022 below:

This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed. We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.https://t.co/UftlFSZg5u — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2022

Nominees for the Golden Globes 2022

Best Movie – Drama

Belfast

in the rhythm of the heart

Dune

King Richard: Creating Champions

Dog Attack

Best Film – Comedy/Musical

Cyrano

don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Love sublime love

Best Film Direction

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – Love, Sublime Love

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

best screenplay in film

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in Film – Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs

Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions

Denzel Washington – The Trage of Macbeth

Best Actress in Film – Drama

Best Actor in Film – Comedy/Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In A Neighborhood in New York

Best Actress in Film – Comedy/Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – Love, Sublime Love

Best supporting actor in film

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart

Kodi Smit-McPhee – Attack of the Dogs

Best supporting actress in a film

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – Love, Sublime Love

Kirsten Dunst – Attack of the Dogs

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions

Ruth Negga – Identity

Best soundtrack in film

Alexandre Desplat – The French Chronicle

Germaine Franco – Enchantment

Jonny Greenwood – Attack of the Dogs

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer – Dune

best original song in movie

Be Alive – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)

Dos Oruguitas – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)

Down to Joy – Van Morrison (Belfast)

Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home) – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)

best foreign film

Apartment Number 6

Drive My Car

God’s hand

the hero

Parallel Mothers

best animated film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best TV series – Drama

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Round 6

succession

Best Actor in TV Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Round 6

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Best Actress in TV Series – Drama

Use Fertilizer – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Best TV Series – Comedy/Musical

the great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

ted lasso

Best Actor in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis-Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best limited series, anthology or telefilm

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best actor in a limited series, anthology or telefilm

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best actress in a limited series, anthology or telefilm

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best supporting actor in a series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su – Round 6

Best supporting actress in a series