Government asks Anvisa to use self-test for covid as a ‘support tool’ – Health

BRASILIA – O Ministry of Health concluded that the self test for diagnosis of covid-19 can be an “important support tool” in containing the virus and will ask the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) that evaluates the topic. The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, said exclusively to the Estadão/Broadcast, that the folder will send the agency a technical note on the subject requesting the evaluation.

Unlike other countries, as determined by Anvisa, in Brazil the sale of antigen tests is not allowed to be made at home. Only pharmacies perform the procedures. With a sensitivity considered high, the exam is performed by collecting material in the nose with a cotton swab or by saliva. The self-test, however, has less sensitivity than other tests (such as CRP) and is subject to the error of the untrained patient.

The secretary emphasizes that having the self-test at home can help more people to test, but that it is not as effective as the diagnosis made by health professionals. “The message is that the self-test is a support tool and does not replace the health professional’s diagnosis. The person must take the test and, if they have symptoms, they must go to the health post or hospital to be sure of the diagnosis”, said Cruz.

The antigen self-test is the same offered today in pharmacies, which have had a high demand with the increase in cases since the end of the year. In countries like the United States and England, they are sold for people to have at home. At England, the government makes it available for free and sends it to people’s homes. Some schools across the country require parents to test their children a few times a week during class time.

Anvisa says that the use of self-test requires linkage with public policies

Asked last week on the topic, Anvisa clarified that, considering the classification of covid-19 as a compulsory notification disease, the feasibility of using self-test products requires linking to public policies with clearly defined purposes.

“The expansion of access, including to the lay public, must be studied with criteria regarding the risks, benefits and possible effects”, he said in a note at the opportunity.

According to the agency, one must also take into account the impact related to possible errors in the execution of tests, which, in addition to reverberating in the quality of life of users, can affect public health programs.

Experts have already advocated the use of the self-test. Lauro Ferreira Pinto Neto, infectologist at the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI) and professor at the Santa Casa de Vitória School of Medicine, agrees that the covid-19 self-test would be one more tool given the current national scenario and the population’s own concern with disease diagnosis.

“The pandemic has changed the culture of the citizen a little, because he wants to know what he has. There is concern about the risks posed by acute respiratory illness. Whether in the public or private network, if you have covid-19 or flu, for example. Any reliable diagnostic tool is favorable”, he believes.

In the expert’s opinion, a good thing about the pandemic would be to have a greater routine for diagnosing respiratory diseases. “Self-tests and also the greater availability of tests in public and private networks would facilitate patient treatment and avoid unnecessary use of medication, which ended up worsening during the pandemic”, he said.

“There is already a consensus on the growing importance of new tools, and it is now up to Anvisa to proceed with the same speed that it adopted at the beginning of the pandemic, for an assessment that authorizes the registration process for these products. It is also essential that the Ministry of Health supports this measure, even for the discussion to be very complete and agile”, demanded last week the executive president of the Brazilian Chamber of Laboratory Diagnosis (CBDL), Carlos Eduardo Gouvêa.