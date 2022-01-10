Grabban scores in the end, Nottingham Forest eliminates Arsenal and takes Leicester in the 4th phase

Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal 1-0, eliminated the Gunners and advanced to the fourth stage of the FA Cup

Were suffered and exciting. And gave Nottingham Forest. in front of the giant arsenal, Steve Cooper’s team won by 1 to 0 inside City Ground qualified for the fourth phase of the FA Cup, guaranteeing a vacancy to face the Leicester, current champion. The match was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

The only and heroic goal of the match was scored in the second half by Lewis Grabban, who came in late in the match.

And those who think that a duel in front of a team from a lower division could be a relief for the current 4th place in the Premier League.

Biggest FA Cup champions, Arsenal had a real tough going at City Ground. With no pretensions of proposing the game in front of the elite division team, Steve Cooper’s team adopted retreat lines from the beginning of the match and bet on good counterattacks to try to surprise.

These attacks, almost always on the right side of the attack, exposed a deficiency of Mikel Arteta’s team: the wing.

The result was the exchange of Nuno Tavares for Tierney just 35 minutes into the initial stage to try to contain the ascents of the speedy Spence.

The 0-0 score in the first half made it clear that the most efficient tactic in the first 45 minutes was the home team.

As if the difficulty of reaching Samba’s goal was not enough, Arsenal also saw Leno having to work more in the complementary stage, and only Forest didn’t open the scoring for the good defenses of the German goalkeeper.

If the Gunners had trouble scoring on one side, the home team was effective when the opportunity arose on the other. And right through Lewis Grabban.

Chosen by Steve Cooper to replace Davis in the second half, the forward moved behind Arsenal’s defense and received a great pass from Ryan Yates to prop the ball into the back of the net, opening the scoring for Forest.

Championship situation

Nottingham Forest is in the fourth stage of the FA Cup and will face Leicester. Arsenal is out.

The guy: Lewis Grabban

Author of the historic goal that eliminated the giant Arsenal and placed Nottingham Forest in the fourth stage of the FA Cup. Extremely opportunistic.

It was bad: Nuno Tavares

One of the most questioned names of Arsenal’s season, he was saved by Leno in a dangerous retreat and suffered from Spence’s climbs. He ended up being replaced in the first half by Tierney and he didn’t like it at all.

upcoming games

Nottingham Forest returns to the field next Saturday (15) to face the Millwall, through the Championship. Arsenal, on the other hand, faces the Liverpool on Thursday (13), for the semifinals of the English League Cup.

Datasheet

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1 X 0 ARSENAL

GOALS: Lewis Grabban (83′) for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest: Samba; Worrall, Cook and McKenna; Yates, Garner, Spence and Colback; Johnson, Zinckernagel (Cafú) and Davis (Grabban). TECHNICIAN: Steve Cooper

Arsenal: Leno; Cédric Soares, White, Holding and Nuno Tavares (Tierney); Patino (Lacazette), Lokonga and Odegaard; Nketiah, Saka and Martinelli. TECHNICIAN: Mikel Arteta