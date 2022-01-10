Gracyanne Barbosa laments the death of the little dog Bela

Gracyanne Barbosa said goodbye to Bela, her little dog who died this Sunday, after 15 years with her. The death announcement was made through an Instagram post of the model.

“Almost 15 years together, but our bond is so strong, it even feels like ‘other lives,'” said Babosa. The publication accompanies several recordings of the two, as well as an image of the singer Belo, Gracyanne Barbosa’s husband, crying in a video connection with the dog.

“Bella, my eldest daughter, my protective angel, I never imagined my life without you. As much as I knew that day would come, my heart was not ready for your departure,” he continued.

“Thank you for all the moments of joy, companionship, for being my faithful friend, the one who wanted nothing but my company, who stood there admiring me, when I traveled, she felt sad missing me, but when I arrived it was just joy .”

“Whoever had the pleasure of meeting you, knows how affectionate, obedient, polite, partnering and happy you were. Forgive me if I couldn’t be with you anymore, give you as much love as you gave me and prevent you from suffering , I’m sorry daughter. No one was as warrior as you, when since when we rescued you, you were discredited, but you showed everyone your strength, you taught me so much, I’ll never be able to thank you for choosing your mother.”

Finally, Barbosa said that Bela rested and is in heaven with brothers Gorda, Anita, Bruce and Rambo. “Mommy will always love you!”

She also thanked you for all the messages of support she received.