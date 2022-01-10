Grêmio prepares conversation with Douglas Costa about permanence

Grêmio will have an eye to eye conversation with Douglas Costa. The player is still debating his stay at the club for the 2022 season.

The chat will take place at the cast re-introduction, scheduled for tomorrow (10). Douglas will hear from the Grêmio management that he needs to adapt to the new context of the club, which will compete in Serie B this year and has a reduced budget.

Douglas’ salary, with productivity clauses, can reach R$ 1.5 million per month. From the Grêmio perspective, such values ​​are impossible to maintain.

As informed by the UOL Sport, Douglas would have indicated to the club’s command the desire to remain. In addition, it opened up the possibility of extending the payment period for gloves, something that would reduce their monthly cost.

Since the last days of 2021 MLS clubs [Liga Norte-Americana de Futebol] and from Qatar look for Douglas. Approaches tend to intensify from the conversation he will have with the direction.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder is also involved in another controversy. A new date for her wedding was set for during the Grêmio pre-season. The party to celebrate the union with model Nathália Felix has already been rescheduled three times. Grêmio, according to president Romildo Bolzan Júnior, has not yet been informed about the day of the event and does not intend to release the player from activities. And this is another subject that will be dealt with at the meeting.