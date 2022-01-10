Grêmio will save millions by getting rid of Juninho Capixaba

Grêmio lent Juninho Capixaba to Fortaleza to compete in this 2022 season, for the northeastern team. With the athlete’s release, the tricolor will be able to save a considerable amount.

Despite some fans and journalists defending that the athlete would be the best left-back that Grêmio would have, the direction did not understand it that way. With the release of the athlete, the tricolor saved more than R$ 2 million.

As everyone already knows, Grêmio has tried its best to reduce its expenses. Therefore, every cut that can be made is celebrated. But some of the athletes who were put on the market to get rid of their salaries have not yet been traded.

The Grêmio economy will be relevant given the fact that Fortaleza pays 100% of Juninho Capixaba’s salaries. Soon, the team from Ceará will pay almost all the athlete’s salary until the end of his contract, which is in February 2023.

Juninho Capixaba was initially hired by Grêmio on loan. However, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul was pleased with the athlete’s performance and definitively acquired him, paying R$ 6 million to Corinthians.

However, different from what was imagined, the athlete did not make a name for himself in Grêmio, even staying in the reserve of Bruno Cortez. Thus, in the last 2 seasons it was loaned to Bahia.

But, as the team from Bahia was relegated, it was unable to afford it in 2022. Therefore, it was transferred to Fortaleza, which will compete in Libertadores da América.

At the moment, Grêmio has Guilherme Guedes, Diogo Barbosa and Nicolas to play on the left flank, and it is not entirely certain whether Guedes will remain in the tricolor, as even Santos has looked into the player’s hiring. And Grêmio doesn’t look down on the player’s release.

