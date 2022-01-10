H3N2 and Covid-19: Infectologist clarifies differences and disease care | Unimed Catanduva Advertising Special

The spread of a new strain of Influenza subtype A (H3N2), called Darwin, is the latest concern of health authorities. Still shaken by the coronavirus, a disease that has caused unprecedented health and economic crises around the world, the new wave of contamination already causes queues in hospitals and health units.

According to infectious disease specialist Arlindo Schiesari Júnior, a member of Unimed Catanduva and responsible for the Hospital Infection Control Commission at Hospital Unimed São Domingos (HUSD), Influenza A (H3N2) causes airway infection and other symptoms similar to those caused by the coronavirus. .

“It is very difficult to differentiate between Covid-19 and the flu caused by this virus by clinical signs alone. Both cause fever, cough, muscle pain, headache and prostration. The difference is in symptoms such as lack of taste and smell, which do not appear in Influenza.”

1 of 3 Infectologist Arlindo Schiesari Júnior, member of Unimed Catanduva — Photo: Unimed Catanduva/Disclosure Infectologist Arlindo Schiesari Júnior, a member of Unimed Catanduva — Photo: Unimed Catanduva/Disclosure

How to prevent yourself against H3N2 and Covid?

Covid-19 and H3N2 prevention measures are the same. “They are respiratory viruses with similar transmission, by droplets, during speech, coughing, sneezing and also by contact with respiratory secretions. It is necessary to maintain the distance between people, the use of the mask, hand washing and avoid agglomerations “, he added.

Keeping vaccination up to date is also essential, both the Covid-19 and Influenza reinforcement, carried out annually in public and private networks. The interval between the two must be at least 15 days.

“Some people understand that the ‘good’ vaccine is the one that avoids all the symptoms of the disease, but the vaccine’s proposal is to make the patient immune against gravity, to avoid complications, such as hospitalization, evolution of pneumonia and even death, especially in people at greater risk of complications, such as the elderly, diabetics, pregnant women, cardiopulmonary and children under five years of age”, concluded the infectious disease specialist.

What to do in case of flu symptoms?

Symptoms of Influenza caused by the H3N2 virus are: fever, sore throat, chills, loss of appetite, eye irritation, vomiting, joint pain, cough, malaise and diarrhea, especially in children.

People with flu symptoms can seek emergency care, preferably in urgent and emergency cases.

At Unimed Catanduva, beneficiaries also have the option of making an appointment through the telemedicine service by scheduling an appointment at (17) 3531-3171 and 3531-3172. The opening hours are:

Monday and Tuesday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 12:30 pm to 5 pm.

Tuesday, from 18:00 to 21:00.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm.

Wednesday and Thursday, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Friday, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

2 of 3 Reception of the Unimed Catanduva Collection Unit, which performs tests for the detection of coronavirus — Photo: Unimed Catanduva/Disclosure Reception of the Unimed Catanduva Collection Unit, which performs tests for the detection of coronavirus — Photo: Unimed Catanduva/Disclosure

Consultation by the telemedicine service is an alternative to avoid waiting time in health units. The doctor will analyze the condition and indicate the actions that the patient should take for the treatment. In some cases, a Covid-19 test may be requested.

Since January 6th, Unimed Catanduva has carried out the coronavirus detection test again at the Covid-19 Collection Unit, located at Rua Rio Preto, 438. The collection time is from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 4 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 am to 10:30 am. More information can be obtained by calling (17) 3531-3125 or WhatsApp (17) 99247-7980.

3 of 3 Covid-19 Collection Unit is located at Rua Rio Preto, 438, in Catanduva — Photo: Unimed Catanduva/Disclosure Covid-19 Collection Unit is located at Rua Rio Preto, 438, in Catanduva — Photo: Unimed Catanduva/Disclosure

Unimed Catanduva has more than 300 specialist doctors, in several areas, to care for the health of its beneficiaries. In 2021, the cooperative celebrated its Golden Jubilee with more than 40,000 customers and 740 employees, in addition to a complete accredited network, with health professionals, clinics and imaging laboratories, and its own network of services.

Unimed Catanduva is present in 19 municipalities and offers preventive medicine services, with therapeutic groups, courses and monitoring of company employees, vaccine clinic, laboratory, home care, hospital and own laboratory. Visit the cooperative’s website to learn more.