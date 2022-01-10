Hat? See what happened for São Paulo to “take” Nikão from Internacional

Midfielder was close to Colorado, but an argument over values ​​cooled the deal, and the Tricolor entered the fray.

After announcing the hiring of defensive midfielder Patrick last Saturday (8), the São Paulo is close to getting the midfielder hired Nikao, 29, who left Athletico Paranaense at the end of his contract. He was close to reinforcing the Internacional, but differences in the negotiations made the agreement cool, allowing the entry of the Tricolor.

According to reporters André Hernan, José Edgar de Matos and Tomás Hammes, from the GE website, Internacional was not willing to pay R$ 10 million in gloves for midfielder Paulo Pitombeira. From there, São Paulo entered and covered Colorado’s offer, getting closer to closing with its fifth reinforcement for 2022.

Nikão’s fatigue also complained about Inter’s delay in defining the deal. Throughout the week, the wear was great between the parties, making, little by little, Colorado give up on the player. The presence of coach Rogério Ceni and executive director Rui Costa were fundamental for the agreement.

São Paulo is close to announcing the fifth reinforcement for 2022

In addition to Nikão, practically right, Tricolor announced the signings of goalkeeper Jandrei, right-back Rafinha, defensive midfielder Patrick and attacking midfielder Alisson, all definitively. At the same time, 12 players left the club, the last of which was defensive midfielder Liziero, loaned to Internacional.