Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Monday (10/1)

Table of Contents Aries

Bull

Twins

Cancer

Lion

Virgin

Lb

Scorpion

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarium

Fish

Aries

The Crescent Moon in sign of Aries opens the astrological sky this Monday, showing his will power. The Moon moves along the material-communicative-family axis, bringing the opportunity for interesting agreements in practical things and ideas in favor of everyday things.

Bull

The challenges lead to self-improvement this Monday. Even more in finance and with the crowd, as the Crescent Moon in the crisis area opens the astrological sky of today, then transiting through the Taurus sign and by the material-communicative axis. Then, already imagined the role, right?

Twins

Your gaze permeates the collective and the individual, helping you to reflect on how social challenges impact life. And that even helps to promote some adjustments there, huh? This is because this Monday, the Moon is in the friendship-crisis axis, then moving on to the sign of Gemini and the material area.

Cancer

The movement of the stars this Monday highlights a favorable phase for taking care of the structural aspects of daily life. In order to solve challenges and improve processes, ok? That’s because today the Moon transits between the work-related house and the Cancer sign.

Lion

The transit of stars this Monday highlights a phase of deep reflections and adjustments aimed at improving the life of the lion sign. This is because the Moon transits between the spiritual and crisis areas. Exercise critical thinking to improve the whole thing, ok?

Virgin

The movement of stars this Monday suggests a blossoming of ideas that favors the personal projects and work of the school of the Virgo sign. And your relationships too! Wow! Because the Moon transits in areas related to intimate life, spirituality, work and friendships.

Lb

The partnerships of Libra sign are in the spotlight this Monday, considering the lunar transit in the relationship-work axis in the astrological sky, in addition to the retrogradation of Mercury in the social area. Jeez! But, this allows both collective articulations and adjustments with yourself.

Scorpion

This Monday’s sky highlights the daily life as a reference point for the reflections and necessary adjustments to this phase of the life of the Scorpion sign. And this whole thing happens because the Moon moves between the routine and the spiritual sector, and Mercury retrogrades in the familiar area.

Sagittarius

The transit of stars this Monday promotes learning about human nature. And this brings the opportunity for adjustments that lead to the improvement of coexistence and partnership actions of the Sagittarius sign, as the astrological sky evidences the passage of the Moon from the social to the intimate sector.

Capricorn

It’s time to improve partnerships, ok? Like raising the quality of everyday things at home and at school. In fact, this tour is always a good opportunity for the Capricorn sign exchange ideas with general ones, as the day sky highlights the lunar transit in the family-relationships axis.

Aquarium

The sky of this Monday leads to the improvement of ideas that guide the day-to-day things of the Aquarius sign. Like trading with your guys, you know? That’s because today the Moon transits between the communicative sector and that of routines. Review priorities and make necessary adjustments, ok?

Fish

The sky on Monday shows the management capacity of the Pisces sign. And this whole movement contributes to better practices and to the articulation of ideas among the people you live with, as Lua moves in the material, communicative, family and social areas.

