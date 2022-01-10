how to lose weight fast, see the full menu

THE Dukan Diet is for those who want to lose weight quickly: in all, nutritionist Tatiana Zanin argues that there are four phases. Thus, whoever just wants to lose in the 5kg phase, must give preference for phase 1, whereas for groups wishing to lose up to 10 kg, phase 2 to 3 can help. Finally, there are those who are in the last phase that need to eliminate up to 20 kg. Today, January 8th, we will cover more about it and what it is about.

See what are the phases of the Dukan Diet and what to consume in each of them

the first phase determines that the patient should only eat foods that are rich in protein, such as beans, red meat without excess fat and even lentils. Smoked turkey breast, plain yogurt and skim milk are also sources for breakfast.

Already in the second phase, you should cut the sweets and excess proteins that are found in the first and give more preference to vegetables, such as cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots. They are welcome both in salads, being careful with the salt, as in detox juices of the most varied types.

We have the third phase, which determines that the patient is halfway through the procedure to lose weight. In this case, you should also turn to fruits and vegetables, but not only for that because nutritionists also recommend the use of 3 servings of fruit a day, 1 slice of wholegrain bread and at least 60 grams of cheese that is less fatty.

Last but not least, we also have the fourth stage which includes all the elements and methodologies of the first, but requires the patient to have the daily practice of, at least 30 minutes of exercise.

