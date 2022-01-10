How to recover the account in Caixa Tem without having access to e-mail?

The Caixa Tem application was created to meet the demand of beneficiaries of Emergency Assistance. However, the app was not deactivated after the end of the program and continues with news.

Pedro Guimarães, president of the institution, wants to transform the Caixa Tem app into a digital account. For this, over time, some options were activated, such as payment of bank slips, transfers and pix.

However, to access these services it is necessary to enter the registered password. Here’s what to do if you’ve lost your password and email access.

Lost your password and don’t have access to your email?

In these cases, Caixa recommends that citizens go to an agency or contact them over the phone to change the registered email address. This measure is the way the institution found to prevent frauds that occur using user data.

Thus, to ensure that the changes are true, Caixa recommends that citizens contact the official documents at hand.

However, there is also the option to request help in the Caixa Tem application as shown below:

Open the application and click on the option “I need help”;

Review the available options and click on the one that fits your desire;

If the user has access to the registered email and wants to change it, it is possible to carry out the action through the application, following the steps mentioned above. However, if the customer does not have access to the e-mail, he must contact Caixa Econômica Federal.

With the new email, the password recovery process is quite simple. See the step by step:

Open the Open Tem Box application, click on “Enter”;

Enter your CPF number and click “Next”;

On the next screen, choose the option “Recover Password”;

Enter your CPF again and click on “Continue”;

The application will show the following message on the screen: “You will soon receive instructions in the registered email”. If you don’t find the message in your email Inbox, be sure to check the Spam folder as well.

When opening your e-mail, look for the subject “Password Reset”, sent by Login Caixa;

Click on “Link to reset credentials” and register a new password. The Caixa Tem password must be numeric and at least 6 digits long. The application will also not accept that you register your CPF or date of birth as a password.

Repeat again the new password created and click “Continue”.

It is worth mentioning that the link to reset the Caixa Tem password is valid for 12 hours. After this period, if the password has not been reset, the user will have to repeat the step by step from the beginning.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com