‘I Fought Like a Man’ · TV News

Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes) will not have a happy ending in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Sent as a captive to war by Tonico (Alexandre Nero), the boy will die in the arms of Samuel (Michel Gomes) after falling into a trap of Paraguayan soldiers in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. The young man’s last words will be: “I fought like a man.”

In this Thursday (13th) chapter, Lota’s favorite son (Paula Cohen) will be drunk by his former boss and put on the ship to fight in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870). The false sailor will despair when he wakes up on the high seas with other men destined for combat.

Later in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, after Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello)’s country occupied Asunción, he would be ordered to patrol with Samuel at the government palace of Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) in the Paraguayan capital.

Pilar’s fiance (Gabriela Medvedovski) will notice the presence of someone, and Nélio’s brother (João Pedro Zappa) will surrender the enemy. However, the pair will notice that it is a child with a mustache painted on his face. “It’s all right, kid. I won’t do you any harm”, will affirm Bernardinho.

Shortly thereafter, a Paraguayan soldier will appear and attack the boy from behind. Samuel will kill his rival, but it will be too late to save his friend. “Tell my mother that I fought like a real man. And thank you for believing in me… I… I…”, Bernardinho will say, who will die in the arms of the engineer.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

