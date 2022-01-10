‘I have good players and weak mentality’, says Mourinho

The weather is not good in the Italian capital. This Sunday (09), Roma were overcome against Juventus, at home, by 4-3, for the 21st round of Serie A. However, José Mourinho’s team came to open 3-1 on the scoreboard and took the turn in less than ten minutes.

After the match, the Portuguese coach spoke to the press and made harsh criticisms of his teammates. To ‘DAZN’ he mentioned ‘a psychological breakdown’ as the Old Lady touched the marker.

We had full control for 70 minutes, but then there was a psychological breakdown. The 3 to 2 killed us. When you allow that against a team like Juventus, with a very strong mentality, fear sets in. It’s a players’ psychological complex. For me the 3-2 is not a problem, but for the team it is. I have players in this squad who are very good and have a weak mentality..”

Before asking for more signings, the coach completed the complaint about the Romanist team:

This thing of playing in the comfort zone, for sixth or seventh place, is easy for some people, but not for me. It is necessary to end this mentality. After the game against Milan, I told the players that they are the ones who have to have a psychological profile similar to mine and not me to theirs. I have limitations in the bank, few options. Maitland-Niles arrived yesterday and had to play, I hope someone else arrives this next week.”