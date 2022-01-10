Ibovespa registered a decline, following the high interest rate abroad; Focus projections on radar

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

The Ibovespa opened in fall in the trading session this Monday (10), down 0.88%, at 101,811 points, at 10:15 am (Brasilia time). The index follows the movements of the main international exchanges, with American futures also retreating slightly, as well as the main indices in Europe.

Outside, investors continue to reverberate signals that the Federal Reserve will withdraw stimuli more quickly, ending the tapering in March, increasing interest rates and starting to adjust its balance – in the pre-market, around 10:20 am, the yield of theonly treasuries maturing in ten years rises four basis points, to 1.773%.

“The quick opening movement of the yields Americans continue to contribute to a more negative global environment for risky assets”, explain the analysts of Guide Investimentos. In the US, the Dow Jones futures retreated 0.27%, the S&P 500, 0.59% and the Nasdaq, 1.12%.

In addition, on the radar are also the advance of Ômicron – and research into this new variant – and the meetings between American and Russian diplomats, who are trying to reduce tensions in Ukraine. More than 100,000 Russian soldiers are deployed near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an invasion of the country.

In Europe, the DAX, from Germany, retreats 0.63%, the FTSE, from the United Kingdom, 0.22% and the CAC 40, from France, 0.59%. The STOXX 600, which has companies across the continent, is down 0.76%.

Focus brings increased expectations for Selic in 2022

In the domestic scenario, investors reflect the increase in expectations for the Selic this year, brought by the Focus Bulletin, from the Central Bank. Experts heard by the institution now see the rate closing 2022 at 11.75%, compared to 11.5% last week.

The yield curve rises as a block, with DI maturing in January 2023 rising 2 basis points, to 11.99%. Those for January 2025 advance one point, to 11.39%. Those for January 2027, two basis points, to 11.29%.

For the dollar, the Focus kept its expectation for 2022 at R$ 5.60, but for 2023, there was an increase, with the American currency going from R$ 5.40 last week to R$ 5.45 this week. The commercial dollar advances 0.27%, at R$5.645 on purchase and R$5.646 on sale. The future operates practically stable, with an increase of 0.03%, at R$ 5,666.

The bulletin also brought that the expectation for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022 dropped from 0.36% to 0.28%. “The survey continues to bring less optimism regarding economic activity. In fact, this economic activity should be impacted by economists’ expectations that the Selic rate will peak at 11.75% from March to December 2022”, commented Bradesco BBI.

In addition to Focus, Brazilian investors are also echoing the resumption of activities by the Federal Government in Brasília, with the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro and his ministers with busier agendas. “Highlights the fact that President Bolsonaro would have considered the possibility of civil servants not receiving a salary increase this year”, comments XP in its morning call.

Civil servants of different careers have been pressuring the government for a more horizontal salary increase for a few weeks, after the president expressed his desire to increase the salaries of police forces. The release of readjustments is seen as an important fiscal risk, as there is no room for a general increase in wages within the constitutional spending ceiling.

