Ídolo do Vasco, Roberto Dinamite reveals the discovery of tumors and starts treatment | Vasco

At home, after being hospitalized at the end of the year due to an obstruction in the intestine, Roberto Dinamite revealed, this Sunday, that he will start chemotherapy this week. Vasco’s biggest idol said that some tumors were discovered during tests carried out while he was hospitalized and treatment begins this week.

Roberto Dinamite, 67 years old, was admitted on December 23, to a hospital in Barra da Tijuca, and had to undergo emergency surgery due to an obstruction in part of the intestine. The former Vasco player spent Christmas in the hospital and was discharged on December 31st.

In the interview, Roberto Dinamite recalls his football career and the origin of his nickname

– I’m at home with my family and I’m recovering very well. But, unfortunately, it was not the final whistle yet. In the tests performed, we found some tumors. Hard news, but I only have one option: raise my head and face this battle – posted Roberto Dinamite, who also revealed that he will start the treatment this week.

– This week I will start my chemotherapy treatment seeking a prompt recovery to return to my activities as soon as possible.

The greatest idol in the history of Vasco, Roberto Dinamite is the greatest scorer and the player with the most games in the club’s history. He is also the top scorer in the Campeonato Brasileiro, Carioca and São Januário. In addition, he was president of Vasco between 2008 and 2014.

Last year, the club launched a crowdfunding to manufacture a Dynamite statue to be displayed in São Januário. In a few hours, the fundraising goal was reached, but there is still no forecast for the inauguration of the monument.

