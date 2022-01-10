‘If it wasn’t for her, maybe it would be in the dump’

From garbage collector to caterer. The story of Cris Andrade, now 40 years old, has fairy tale contours, with the right to a happy ending, and seems to have come out of a movie. Or rather, from a soap opera. At 22, the carioca was working at the Lixão de Gericinó, in Bangu, in the West Zone of Rio, when she caught the attention of Giovanna Antonelli during a recording of “Da cor do sin”, a 2004 soap opera that has just arrived on Globoplay. The interpreter of the villain Bárbara filmed the scene in which Tony (Guilherme Weber) threw her off dressed as a bride and was surprised by the beauty of the young woman in the midst of that scenario. From that day onwards, Cris’ life changed completely thanks to the repercussions of the meeting with the actress.

— I remember in detail the day I met Giovanna. All the other collectors stopped working to see the recording, but I, being a single mother and being in very precarious conditions, went to the end (of the place), where I could access the garbage, and I stayed working in the corner. Giovanna wanted to know who that person was. I only heard a noise behind me, and when I looked back it was her. Giovanna complimented me, asked my name and hugged me. The woman was a star, and I stank a lot (laughs) — recalls Cris, who watched the soap several times: — I followed the reruns, because at the time (of the original broadcast) I used to scavenge both day and night.

Cris Andrade and Giovanna Antonelli in 2004 Photo: Instagram/reproduction

After meeting Giovanna, Cris invested in a modeling career, which, however, did not last long. Afterwards, she lived for 13 years in São Paulo, working in a restaurant, until she returned to Rio and opened her own business. The actress and former waste picker met again in 2020, 16 years after that recording, when the artist’s fan club organized a surprise for Cris:

“Giovanna understands that I’m grateful. She didn’t know anything else about my life, but I was sure that one day this reunion would happen. I cried so much, and so did she. After that, we spoke once more by video call.

Cris Andrade and Giovanna Antonelli met again after 15 years Photo: Instagram/reproduction

It was at this reunion that Cris told Giovanna the great tribute he would pay to the actress: giving the artist’s name to her first granddaughter. Little Giovanna turned 1 year old last Saturday:

— I asked my son for this child. I wanted a girl, named Giovanna, to thank for everything she (the actress) did for me. I was able to provide a better life for my family after I met her. I even got a tattoo on my arm with the date and time my granddaughter was born. She is everything I asked of God, the summary of my story.

The granddaughter Giovanna Photo: Instagram/reproduction Cris Andrade made a tattoo in honor of his granddaughter, named Giovanna Foto: Instagram/reproduction

Cris has two children: Gustavo, 21, the baby’s father, and João, 13. A resident of Bangu, she runs a buffet with 25 employees, a business that started five years ago.

— I only studied until the eighth grade, I didn’t have time. But in the restaurant where I worked in São Paulo, I learned to be a bartender, to handle drinks, serve, treat people in a professional way. Today I have my own business. My wish now is to have a complete ballroom. I think I’ll still win. The cost is a little high. I live well, but I don’t earn it (laughs) — he says.

Cris Andrade currently Photo: Instagram/reproduction

After so many years and full of dreams ahead, Cris looks back grateful for the changes in her life. Nowadays, the dump where she was discovered has been deactivated, and the scavengers there are part of a cooperative:

— There are people who work in this cooperative who belong to my time. I don’t think they had the same opportunity. A doctor could come out of there, a pagodeiro… Giovanna saw in me what I had not seen. If not for her, maybe I would still be in a dump. She was used by God, because I didn’t see this potential within me. Today I am a strong woman.

In the fight since 11

Cris’ path, however, was not all flowers. After the turn in life at the time of the telenovela, the carioca spent a year and a half trying to make a living as a model, but says she did not find herself in the profession. She also tells of the other barriers she encountered.

— I was 23 years old, and in the fashion world, you’re almost retiring (at that age), because you start at 13, 14. They didn’t give a lot of leash to people who were black at the time, either. I suffered discrimination for being a slum dweller and coming from the landfill. I didn’t understand what was happening to me, I barely knew how to communicate, so I couldn’t defend myself — recalls Cris.

Before being discovered in the dump, Cris had already worked in several other professions. The problems, however, never undermined his will to win:

“I’ve been working since I was 11. I started as a nanny. At 12, he was a street vendor. At 13, a seamstress. At 14, I did a little bit of everything until I ended up at the dump at 15. I’ve always been used to fighting.