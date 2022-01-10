IMF says emerging economies need to prepare for Fed monetary tightening By Reuters

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Emerging economies need to prepare for interest rate hikes in the United States, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, warning that faster-than-expected moves by the Federal Reserve could affect financial markets and lead to exits. capital and exchange rate depreciation abroad.

In a blog published on Monday, the IMF said it expected robust growth in the US to continue, with inflation likely to moderate later in the year. The global lender will release new world economic forecasts on January 25th.

The Fund said a gradual and well-wired tightening of monetary policy in the US is likely to have little impact on emerging markets, with external demand offsetting the impact of rising funding costs.

But US wage inflation or sustained supply bottlenecks could push prices higher than expected and fuel expectations of faster inflation, prompting more accelerated rate hikes by the US central bank.

“Emerging economies should prepare for potential periods of economic turmoil,” the IMF said, citing risks posed by faster-than-expected rate hikes by the Fed and a resurgence of the pandemic.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard recently said the Fed may raise interest rates as early as March, months earlier than previously expected, and that it is now in a “good position” to take even more aggressive steps against inflation. , as necessary.

“Faster interest rate hikes by the Fed could affect financial markets and tighten financial conditions globally. These developments could come with a slowdown in demand and trade in the US, and could lead to capital outflows and currency depreciation in emerging markets,” they wrote IMF authorities on the blog.

The IMF said emerging markets with high public and private debt, currency exposures and low current account balances have already started to see broader movements of their currencies against the .

The Fund said emerging markets with stronger inflationary pressures or weaker institutions should act quickly to let currencies depreciate and raise interest rates.

He urged central banks to clearly and consistently communicate their plans to tighten monetary policy, and said countries with high levels of foreign-currency-denominated debt should seek to hedge their exposures where possible.

