Importers warn of shortage risk

Companies responsible for the service of fuel import told the federal government that the so-called “standard operation” of Federal Revenue tax auditors it can lead to an increase in product prices, as well as increase the risk of “one-off shortages”.

Read more: 2022 Tenders: Aeronautics and EPE publish notices with almost 600 vacancies

The term “standard operation” is given when goods are cleared through customs more slowly than usual. In short, it is the type of work adopted by the Internal Revenue Service auditors after they decided to go on strike, at the end of December.

The category claims the cut the budget of the Internal Revenue Service for 2022 and the lack of regulation of the efficiency bonus in the amount of R$ 3 thousand. After the budget cut, more than 600 tax auditors handed in leadership positions.

Delay in releasing imported cargo can lead to shortages

The Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), in a letter sent to the Ministry of Economy, informs that the release of imported fuel cargoes is taking more than 10 days without being processed due to the strike during the “standard operation” of the auditors of the Revenue. In normal routes, the deadline is 1 or 2 days.

“Delays in the release of imported products will reduce the availability and supply of fuel to meet distributors’ orders, increasing the shortage during the month of January 2022”, says an excerpt of the letter.

In a tone of concern, the association also informs that national refineries do not have enough capacity to meet the demand for gasoline and diesel in Brazil. It is for this reason that significant imports of oil volumes are made.

For all these reasons, Abicom also warns of a possible rising fuel prices offered to consumers, with the risk of occasional shortages from January of this year.