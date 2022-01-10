In a 90’s atmosphere, Father Fábio de Melo dances Lepo Lepo no Domingão – 01/09/2022

Luciano Huck debuted a new schedule in Domingão, after fulfilling the commitments previously agreed in the initial season, which served almost as a fill-in. At least in theory, from now on we’ll get to know better what the presenter plans for the track.

The main attraction was the “Believe in Whoever You Want” frame, in which a jury of notables tries to find out which of the 3 guests is telling the truth. The permanent judges are Flávia Alessandra, Luís Miranda and Padre Fábio de Melo, with Mariana Santos in the rotating vacancy.

It is not a new format, with very similar versions on other stations and on the previous incarnation of Domingão do Faustão, which instead of stories used “liars” to copy specific skills such as belly dancing or similar.

But no one is looking for news on a talk show. Uncommitted fun is a good bet, despite the slow pace. The synergy between the judges can evolve over the next few episodes, making the picture more fun.

Doctor Father Fábio de Melo stole the show, who continued on stage along with his colleagues to attend the musical numbers of Pabllo Vittar, Psirico and Luiza Sonza. He remembered the good times of randomness and psychedelia in the studios of Domingo Legal circa 1996.

Apparently embarrassed, he lay prostrate in his armchair while everyone had fun listening to “I’ll give you congratulations / when it’s ass” and other postmodern hits from the popular songbook.

At one point, fundamental Márcio Victor do Psirico called the priest to dance the anthem Lepo Lepo, enabling a small peak of Sunday TV.

The more unusual encounters and picturesque situations Luciano Huck is able to promote, the better for Domingão’s repercussion and the audience’s joy.

We return at any time with new information.