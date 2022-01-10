in a ‘crazy’ classic of 7 goals, Juventus achieves an epic comeback against Roma and wins with a penalty saved at the end

At the Olympic Stadium, Roma and Juventus played an electrifying classic for the 21st round of the Italian Championship

Pomegranate and youth played an electrifying classic this Sunday (9), for the 21st round of the italian championship. At the Estádio Olímpico, in the Italian capital, the hosts took advantage by 3-1 on the scoreboard, at the beginning of the second half, but the Old lady went for it and won 4-3.

With the victory, the teams led by coach Massimiliano Allegri reached the seventh consecutive game of unbeaten competition in the competition and have not known what it’s like to lose since the 14th round, with five wins and two draws.

Roma, in turn, remain without a win in 2022 and lost the second derby with a consecutive match at the Italiano, after losing to the Milan, at San Siro, mid-week.

In addition, coach José Mourinho’s team has not won for three consecutive matches in the competition. The last triumph was over Atalanta, for the 18th round.

The first half was quite busy and Roma dominated in the opening 15 minutes. Dominating possession and scoring chances, the hosts opened the scoring after 11 minutes.

After a corner kick from Veretout, Tammy Abraham climbed higher than the Juventus defense in the area and headed in firmly, with no chance for a save for Szczesny.

And Juventus’ reaction didn’t take long. On minute 18, on the left, Chiesa played for Dybala, who was free on the edge of the area. The Argentine received and hit placed, scoring a beautiful goal to make everything the same in Rome.

On the way back from half-time, the romanistas imposed the same game rhythm as at the beginning of the first one and, in less than 10 minutes, they scored twice more, and seemed close to confirming the victory.

It all started with the Armenian Mkhitaryan, who took the risk from outside the area after just 3 minutes and even had a detour midway to put Roma ahead on the scoreboard.

And the third goal, that end was a painting. At 8 minutes, in a free kick near the area, Pellegrini kicked the ball and scored a great goal. Rome 3 to 1.

And whoever thought the score was already set, was wrong. After 25 minutes, Juventus started an impressive reaction and scored three goals, all in sequence.

Locatelli, Kulusevski and De Sciglio scored and led the Turin team to victory 4-3.

The fourth goal even took a while to be confirmed, as at first the lineman signaled an offside in the bid. After checking with the VAR, the goal was confirmed and Juventus turned around.

At the end of the game, de Ligt was sent off after touching the ball inside the area. In addition to the red card, the referee signaled the penalty and Roma had the chance to draw. However, Pellegrini hit badly and stopped at Szczesny, who made the save and saved his team.

With the defeat, Roma continues with 32 points and 7th in the table, still outside the classification zone for European competitions.

Juventus, on the other hand, is still 5th in the table, but was at 38 points and is still alive in the scudetto fight this season.

The guy: Álvaro Morata

The Spanish striker only entered the second half, but that was the name of the game. And all this without noting a single goal. That’s because right after he entered Kean’s vacancy, Juventus improved on the field and came to the turn.

Morata even played a part in his team’s last two goals, the first of which he provided assistance for Kulusevski to score.

Álvaro Morata during a Juventus derby against Roma, at the Estádio Olímpico, for the Italian Championship Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images

It was bad: De Ligt

The Dutch defender almost committed Juventus in the “h” hour. Right after the turn of his team, he committed a penalty and was sent off, interfering directly in the final minutes, when Roma returned to grow in the game due to the numerical advantage. Luckily, the owners of the house did not score again.

Chiesa gets hurt and worries

Author of the assistance for Dybala’s goal, in the 1st time, the Juventus 22 shirt got an entry from defender Smalling at the end of the initial stage and felt his knee. The striker tried to return to the field, but there was no way out and, on 32 minutes, Kulusevski took his place.

Roma will only return to the field next weekend. On Sunday (16), from 2 pm, José Mourinho’s commandees will face the Cagliari, again at home, by the Italian. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

THE youth, in turn, on Wednesday (12), from 5 pm, at Giuseppe Meazza, he decides to Italian Super Cup Against the Inter Milan.

Rome 3 x 4 Juventus

GOALS: Rome: Tammy Abraham (11′ 1ºT), Mkhitaryan (3′ 2ºT) and Pellegrini (8′ 2ºT); Youth: Dybala (18′ 1ºT), Locatelli (25′ 2ºT), Kulusevski (27′ 2ºT) and de Sciglio (32′ 2ºT).

POMEGRANATE: Rui Patricio; Ibañez, Cristante and Smalling; Maitland-Niles, Pellegrini (Borja Mayoral), Veretout (Carles Pérez), Mkhitaryan and Viña; Afena-Gyan (Shomurodov) and Tammy Abraham. Technician: Jose Mourinho.

YOUTH: Szczesny; Quadrado, by Ligt, Rugani and De Sciglio; McKennie, Locatelli and Betancur (Arthur); Dybala (Chiellini), Chiesa (Kulusevski) and Moise Kean (Morata) . Technician: Massimiliano Allegri.