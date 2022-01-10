In a game with a great goal from the midfield, Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid draw at Espanyol | spanish football

A great goal from midfield marked the tie between Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid by 2-2, this Sunday, for the 20th round of the Spanish Championship. Angel Correa, forward of the team commanded by Diego Simeone, opened the scoring after 10 minutes with the painting, covering up goalkeeper Rulli.

1 of 2 Angel Correa celebrates goal for coverage in Villarreal v Atlético de Madrid — Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Morano Angel Correa celebrates goal for coverage in Villarreal v Atlético de Madrid — Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Morano

Playing at home, Villarreal lost a penalty with Gerard Moreno and saw Parejo have a goal disallowed by the VAR, but managed to look for the comeback with Pau Torres, at 29 of the first stage, and Alberto Moreno, at 13 of the second.

With Brazilians Felipe, Renan Lodi and Matheus Cunha as starters – the last two were replaced by Vrsaljko and Koke 18 minutes into the second half – Atlético left everything the same with Kondogbia, at 22. The defensive midfielder was sent off before the end.

Villarreal occupies the eighth position of Espanyol with 29 points, while Atlético de Madrid is fourth, with 33. Real Madrid leads with 49, followed by Sevilla, with 44.