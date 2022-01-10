In Genshin Impact, character costumes are being changed to conform to rules imposed by the Chinese government ⋆

In the last few months of last year, the Chinese government caught the attention of the specialized media by establishing a series of rules for the games developed by companies based in China. In general, these rules ended up “closer” to the approval of new projects and even forced the devs to make a series of changes in their games. In this regard, I would like to draw your attention to some changes that have been registered in the phenomenon Genshin Impact there in the Asian country… let’s check it out?

According to the information, several characters from Genshin Impact are receiving new costumes in the Chinese version of the game. At the reddit, a post revealed that the MiHoYo sent a message to players in China, indicating that all edits were (and will be) made to ensure compliance with the rules imposed by the government. Analyzing the first images, which were available via Twitter, it is clear that the changes were not so glaring and, initially, only affected some female characters. Generally speaking, the costumes became a little more “behaved”, that is, the clothes are covering more parts of the body.

It’s good to remember that one of the Chinese government’s rules said that male characters should be less “effeminate” and as MiHoYo started to make edits, it is possible that more drastic changes will be introduced in the future. With that, we can say that Genshin Impact will go through a redesign process and, most likely, the global version of the game will end up being affected in some way. So, if you’re dedicated to the adventures promoted by the title, it’s good to keep an eye on what’s new, as a lot will change in the future.