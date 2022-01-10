In the US, a man mines cryptocurrencies with Tesla and earns BRL 4,500 per month

Photo: Internet reproduction.

  • Siraj Raval claims he earns at least $800 a month mining cryptocurrencies in a Tesla Model 3;

  • The data scientist says he hacked the car to turn it into a mining platform;

  • According to Raval, one of the techniques used was to hack Tesla’s native CPU.

Siraj Raval, data scientist, AI professor and author, says he earns at least US$800, about R$4,500, a month mining cryptocurrencies in his Tesla Model 3 car.

The vehicle’s owner says he hacked it to turn it into a cryptoactive mining platform. According to Raval, the amount collected is enough to pay the monthly fee for the car.

Through mining software installed on a Mac Notebook, the data scientist turned the Tesla Model 3, an all-electric automobile, into a self-sufficient revenue-generating machine.

The GPUs were connected to the car’s electrical system. In this way, the huge battery acts as an energy source that contributes to the reduction of maintenance costs. Even affecting the vehicle warranty, the data scientist says the transformation is worth it.

The car’s owner claims that the GPUs connected to the front trunk made it possible to run the interconnected video cards using the internal battery.

Raval claims that another technique used is to hack the vehicle’s native CPU. Using the JavaScript programming language, he tuned the car’s central processing units.

According to the data scientist, Tesla is a “computer on wheels”, and he says that breaking into it is “very easy”. Altogether, there are five connected GPUs that allow Raval to mine Ethereum.

Information is from Livecoins.

