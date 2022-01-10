Increase in covid cases should not affect Caravan of Health, guarantees secretary – Cities

The state is experiencing an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms, but most are milder, due to vaccination

State Secretary of Health, Geraldo Resende, has so far disregarded the suspension of surgeries and examinations by the Health Caravan. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

In a press conference this morning (10), the State Health Secretary, Geraldo Resende, commented that he has not considered, at least, until now, suspending the Health Caravan program – which expands the offer of highly complex exams and surgeries to the southern population. Mato Grosso, through the SUS (Unified Health System) – due to the increase in flu outbreaks in the state.

The holder of the SES (State Department of Health) reinforces that there is a significant increase in cases of coronaviruses and influenza, due to the emergence of new variants of these viruses, but that vaccine coverage has meant that there is a reduction in serious cases.

For the time being, we are not even going to suspend it, because thousands of people need the service. So, there is no need, positive cases are being monitored, as well as serious ones, and the number of hospitalized patients is not high. So, you can reconcile and the Caravan to continue.”

Currently, about 2% of the beds in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), in the macro-health region of Campo Grande, are occupied by patients confirmed with covid-19, although the total capacity is close to 49%.

In the first half of 2021, when the immunization campaign was starting, there was an overcrowding of such structures – the rate reached 100% and most cases were confirmed or suspected of coronavirus.

It is worth remembering that, at the beginning of the pandemic period, in mid-March 2020, a good part of the medical procedures were postponed or canceled, as the public network became overloaded with care for SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) patients. set of symptoms caused, in large part, by covid.

The program received from the 79 municipalities of Mato Grosso do Sul, at least 68.6 thousand requests for surgeries and 33 thousand exams for this edition, requiring, in all, around R$ 80 million in investments.