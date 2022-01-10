Industry production drops 20% in 10 years and weakens the economy – Economy

RIO – Still under the effects of the crisis caused by covid-19, the Brazilian industry reached last November with six months of declines in production, marking a lost decade, with a 20% drop in production since 2011. Despite the pandemic, the difficulties come from before. Throughout the 2010s, the industry’s participation in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 33%, and around 800,000 jobs in the sector were wiped out, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The effects spread, as the high number of formal vacancies is a hallmark of industrial employment, shows a study by Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (Iedi).

“The industrial sector, year after year, has been losing ground in the country’s economic structure”, says André Macedo, manager of the Monthly Industrial Survey (PIM), of the IBGE.

After sinking with the shutdown of factories amidst social isolation at the beginning of the pandemic, production experienced a recovery in the second half of 2020 and even surpassed the pre-covid-19 level. Throughout 2021, however, the resumption prorated. According to the IBGE, after six months of consecutive declines, industrial production in November was 20.4% below the peak reached in May 2011.

smaller slice

With production going sideways, the industry has been losing participation in the economy as a whole. From 2010 to 2020, the sector’s share of GDP dropped from 27.4% to 20.5%. In October 2021, industrial GDP was still 14% lower than in March 2014, the last month before the recession that lasted until 2016, show calculations based on estimates by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation’s (FGV) GDP Monitor.

According to economists heard by Estadão/Broadcast, the industry has been affected by a combination of conjunctural problems, which vary according to the current crisis, and structural problems. They are inflation and high interest rates, unfavorable exchange rates (when the dollar exchange rate is too low against the real, makes exports difficult and favors imports) -, imbalances in government accounts, political and economic uncertainties, infrastructure bottlenecks, the complex system tax, the lack of qualified labor and the cost of energy.

The chief economist at the Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (Iedi), Rafael Cagnin, recalls that the industry’s share of GDP has been reduced since the late 1980s. ”, with a reduction in import tariffs, as of the 1990s.

To the chief economist of Federation of Industries of Rio (Firjan), Jonathas Goulart, in the middle of the last decade, the increase in taxes and the increase in public spending reached the limit, causing too large gaps in the government’s accounts.

The weight of interest

The imbalance in government accounts makes the structural problem of the tax system even greater and affects cyclical problems, such as the rise of the dollar in the financial market, which fuels inflation, explains Goulart. Faced with the prospect of more inflation, future interest rates rise in the financial market and, after that, the Central Bank raises basic interest rates. More expensive credit dampens consumer demand while making industry investment less profitable.

Cagnin notes that the manufacturing industry has a multiplier effect on the economy. According to Iedi calculations, each R$1 generated by the segment leads to an increase of R$2.14 in GDP. In the services sector, the final effect is R$1.46; in agriculture, R$ 1.67.

In nearly a decade, the sector lost 834,000 jobs

The industry crisis in the last decade, with the definitive closure of production lines in the country, such as Ford vehicles, Sony TVs and Panasonic TVs and audio equipment, is also spreading across the job market. In addition to reaping jobs, the closing of factories worsens the quality of work, shows a study by the Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (Iedi).

After the lost decade, the industry reached the quarter ended in October 2021, the latest data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), with 12.241 million employed workers. At the beginning of the historical series, in the first quarter of 2012, this contingent was 13.075 million. In other words, in almost a decade, 834,000 jobs were lost. In comparison with 2014, the number of vacancies closed is around 1 million.

The reduction is bad for the quality of the labor market because industrial jobs are among the best. Iedi calculations, based on IBGE data, show that, on average from 2019 to 2021, 63.9% of the industrial workforce had a formal contract. In services, the proportion is 40% and in agriculture, 16.6%.

“The great lever of formal employment is the industry. It is important for the person who works, but also for economic dynamism”, says the chief economist of Iedi, Rafael Cagnin. “It’s not just a matter of favoring the employee, having rights, receiving 13th. His purchasing power is boosted by his employment with a portfolio, which translates into more industrial production.”