Inflation in Brazil, US and China and what else you need to know to invest well this week

The week’s agenda is dominated by three important data for measuring the behavior of inflation: price variations in Brazil, the United States and China will be released.

On Tuesday, at 9 am, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) releases the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) for the last month of 2021.

The data will hardly change expectations of a 1.5 percentage point increase at the next Copom (Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, but the official inflation index will help to get an idea of ​​the price variation at the end of last year .

Also on Tuesday, Fed (Federal Reserve, US central bank) chairman Jerome Powell will be questioned by the US Senate, and his statements will be closely monitored after the institution’s minutes indicate a faster rate hike than the expected last week. On the same day, at 10:30 pm, China releases its December CPI (Consumer Price Index).

On Wednesday at 10:30 am, it is the US’s turn to report its consumer inflation (CPI) for the last month of last year.

See the full schedule below.

Monday

At 7 am, the Eurozone reports its November unemployment rate.

At 8:25 am, the Central Bank releases the Focus Bulletin, with analysts’ projections for inflation, interest, exchange rates and GDP in 2022 and 2023.

At 12:00, wholesale sales in the US in November.

Tuesday

At 9 am, IBGE releases the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) for December and the year.

At 10:30 pm, China reports its December PPI (Broad Producer Price Index).

Jerome Powell to Congress.

Wednesday

At 10:30 am, the US reports the CPI (Consumer Price Index) for December.

At 12:30 pm, the number of crude oil inventories updated until January 7th is released.

At 4 pm, the Fed releases the Beige Book.

Thursday

At 9 am, IBGE releases the November Monthly Services Survey.

At 10:30 am, the US reports the updated number of jobless claims as of January 7th.

At 10:30 am, the US PPI (Producer Price Index) for December is released.

Friday

At 9 am, IBGE informs the PMC (Monthly Trade Survey) for November.

At 11:15 am, industrial production in the United States leaves in December.

At 12:00, the American consumer confidence index measured by the University of Michigan will be released.