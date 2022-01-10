Inter Milan beats Lazio and regains leadership of the Italian Championship | italian football

Inter Milan beat Lazio 2-1 at the San Siro this Sunday and regained the lead in the Italian Championship. The Nerazzurro team lost its post for a few hours after the Milan’s triumph over Venezia . It was the eighth straight victory for Simone Inzaghi’s team in Serie A, the 10th in the last 11 rounds of the competition.

Defender and full-back Bastoni was the highlight of the game with a goal and an assist. He opened the scoring in the 30th minute when he took advantage of a corner kick in the middle and landed a nice kick with his left hand. Shortly after, at 35, Cataldi gave Ciro Immobile a beautiful shot from the left inside the area, Handanovic was bad, and Lazio’s top scorer added to the free goal.

At 21 of the second stage, Bastoni crossed from the left, and the Slovakian Skriniar rose a lot to test for the goal. The ball kissed the crossbar and went in: 2-1 for Inter.

Inter reached 49 points and are in the isolated lead of the Italian, with one point more than Milan. The Nerazzurri still have one game less than the rival. Lazio is in eighth place, with 32 points.