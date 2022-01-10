iPhone celebrates 15 years with sales drop in the world – Link

iPhone 13 was announced in September

An iPod, a phone and an internet connection device. That’s how Steve Jobs, co-founder of apple, introduced the world to the first iPhone, on January 9, 2007. On its 15th anniversary, the device that shaped the concept of the smartphone as we know it is experiencing a drop in sales. However, the product tends to be less and less essential to the business of the most valuable company in the world.

American consultancy Wedbush Securities estimates that Apple sold 40 million iPhones at the end of last year. Although the company has recently reached $3 trillion in market value, it is not expected to stop growing and could reach a value of $4 trillion in 2023. However, the most significant increase will come from the company’s services sector, he estimates consulting. In recent years, Apple has released a number of paid apps, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+, that don’t necessarily need the newest iPhone to work.

Apple’s recent history is intertwined with the iPhone’s history, but Steve Jobs only saw the first five years of the product’s market. The challenge of running Apple and Jobs’ legacy has been with Tim Cook since 2011, when the co-founder died of pancreatic cancer. The diversification of the business beyond the iPhone, iPad and Mac is one of the hallmarks of Cook’s management.

15 years after the launch of the iPhone, the smartphone market reached the stage of maturity and had its first drop in 2019. The iPhone sales reduction came before, still in 2016 and had a resumption in 2020 with, for the first time, models compatible with 5G internet network.

In the last two years, the unfavorable scenario of the pandemic has made the cell phone market fall or go sideways — something that should continue in 2022. In Brazil, even with LG’s exit from the smartphone market, Apple cannot even manage a place in the podium, which is composed of Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi. One of the reasons given is the high cost of the iPhone, since Apple bets only on the high-end segment, while rivals sell products for different price tiers. While the iPhone 7 was launched in the country for R$ 3,500, the iPhone 13 arrived for R$ 7,600, a 117% jump.

Even with the development of new products, such as folding cell phones and wearable technologies, the smartphone remains the most adapted device for everyone’s life. “It was said many times that a watch would take up this space, then Google Glass, but none of that happened. In the short term, there is no device that is more convenient and concentrating many activities than the smartphone”, says Arthur Igreja, technology specialist and professor at FGV.

Apps

While cell phones are important, one of Apple’s greatest strengths is the app store. Despite facing antitrust investigations and monopoly charges by Epic Games, the company behind the success of Fortnite games, Apple has managed to keep the software business successful so far. According to SensorTower, the App Store’s revenue was US$ 85.1 billion in 2021, up 17.7% compared to 2020. The value is greater than that of the rival Google Play store, which earned US$ 47.9 billion last year.

“The traditional smartphone is still dependent on applications. So Chinese companies are trying to create a third global app store. If all devices are similar, basically, with a screen, battery and camera, the difference is in the content and, therefore, application stores are very important for companies’ profits”, says Reinaldo Sakis, research manager at the American consultancy IDC.