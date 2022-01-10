iPhone turns 15: see ad for Apple’s 1st cell phone

On January 9, 2007, Apple co-founder and then CEO Steve Jobs took the stage at the event. Macworld to introduce a new device from the company. The main revelation of that conference was the first iPhone, one of the most important smartphones in the entire industry.

On the 15th anniversary of the model’s unveiling, it’s worth revisiting the full video of the ad — available in high quality on YouTube at almost 80 minutes long and with Portuguese subtitles.

In terms of Jobs’ performance as a host, the conference is considered one of the greatest achievements. The executive managed to get a lot of applause from the audience by presenting the project, described as a combination of “iPod, cell phone and internet communicator”, something still unusual in the market.

Problems and relief

Interestingly, Jobs’ confidence hid many issues behind the scenes: the prototype on display had several failures during testing and still needed a lot of refinement—there was a lot of fear among the team that the live demo would fail at some point, which it didn’t.

Due to regulatory obstacles and to finalize the device, Apple adopted a risky commercial strategy: the launch of the cell phone took place only at the end of June of that year of 2007. Despite the tepid reception at the presentation by the public, the device was already a success.

What was the first iPhone like?

A single color option, thick edges and small screen: the first iPhone.Source: Apple

The first iPhone had a 3.5-inch screen, 2 MP rear camera, up to 8 GB of storage and 128 MB of RAM. Without a physical keyboard, one of its greatest assets was multitouch, which allowed movements such as zooming using pincer-shaped fingers. The App Store did not exist and only preloaded tools could be opened, as well as versions of social networks and other browser apps.

The model is now considered a collector’s item and, if in good condition, can be worth a high price on sites like eBay.