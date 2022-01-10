IPTU readjustment questioned by Salvador Chamber attorney

Edvaldo Brito (PSD) says that the mayor is obliged to send the Chamber a project with the generic value plan

Published on 01/08/2022, at 5:56 pm

The legal attorney of the Chamber of Salvador, councilor Edvaldo Brito (PSD), states that the mayor of Salvador Bruno Reis (DEM) did not submit a project with the generic plan of values ​​for the IPTU in the first year of his term to the municipal legislature – how the law requires it to be done.

The so-called Urban Property and Land Property Tax had a 10.74% readjustment this year. Brito also informs that he sent an application, approved by the Chamber, asking for the generic plant determined by law and that he received no response.

“With the generic plant, there would be no linear increase, as announced. It might not even have an increase for everyone, as there are properties that have not changed in value, neither up nor down. One thing is the calculation basis, which may vary with the generic plant. Another thing is the effect of the linear rate”, says the mayor.

Brito also informs that, from a legal point of view, the lack of the generic plant may invalidate the announced readjustment. Last Thursday (6), the councilor of Salvador Marta Rodrigues (PT), one of the names of the opposition in the Chamber, assessed that the IPTU adjustment in Salvador was based on “mistaken calculations”.

After also saying that the adjustment causes inequality “in the incidence of the tax”, the leader of the government in the House, councilor Paulo Magalhães Jr (DEM), countered saying that the new value only follows the Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of December from 2020 to November 2021.

The index measures the inflation of a set of products and services. Last Friday (7), when explaining the 50% increase in the garbage rate (TRSD), announced along with the correction of the IPTU, the mayor mentioned how the inflation of the period fell on the municipal administration, encumbering contracts.

“I hope that, in case there really is an increase, my amendment that determines the exemption rate will be respected. In other words, the same percentage of the increase applied in the exemption range for all needy taxpayers”, concluded Brito.

