‘It looks like Real Madrid. But play like a bar team’

Manchester United’s former midfielder Roy Keane has not forgiven his rival after his fall to Nottingham Forest, this Sunday (9), for the FA Cup

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest and bid farewell to the FA Cup. And the fall of the London team was the target of jokes from an idol of the Manchester United.

On the field, the gunners they acted in an all white uniform. Reason for Roy Keane to compare Arsenal’s shirt to Arsenal’s Real Madrid, but mock the football team.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Arsenal look like Real Madrid but are playing like a pub team“, said the former midfielder, to “ITV Sport“.

In fact, the all-white shirt is part of a campaign by the London club “No more red” (no more red), in partnership with Adidas, its sports equipment supplier, to raise awareness of the record deaths for teenagers in London in 2021. In this way,

THE Nottingham Forest advanced to the fourth stage of the FA Cup. Leicester City. The team returns to the field next Saturday (15) to face the Millwall, through the Championship.

Arsenal, on the other hand, faces the Liverpool on Thursday (13), for the semifinals of the English League Cup. You accompany by ESPN on Star+.