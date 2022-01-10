Itaú BBA sees Ibovespa at 115,000 points, with interest and GDP pressure; View Favorite Stocks – Money Times

THE Itaú BBA estimates that the index Ibovespa (IBOV) will end the year at 115,000 points, below the bank’s previous projection for the end of 2021 of 120,000 points, according to a report by strategists Marcelo Sá and Matheus Marques.

The new forecast suggests a potential 12% increase compared to Friday’s close, but was pressured by a scenario of higher interest rates, lower commodity prices and contraction of the GDP.

The bank’s forecast is lower than the average estimate of 10 strategists monitored by Bloomberg for the end of 2022 of 127,000 points.

Itaú BBA’s projection would be 126,500 points if the consensus estimate for earnings per share (LPA) in 2022 were used, according to Sá and Marques.

The bank says its projection for earnings per share in 2022 is 10% below consensus and warns of a difficult year for the Brazilian market.

Strategists are less concerned about a potential impact of the omicron variant on the domestic economy and more aware of the implications of higher US interest rates on emerging equities, especially growth names.

Itaú BBA has a more positive view on commodities and utilities, and is more cautious with technology, retail, construction companies and the financial sector.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), Usiminas (USIM5), Eletrobras (ELECT3), Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) and JBS (JBSS3) were added to Itaú’s Brazil Buy List, while assai (SANB11), cosan (CSAN3), eneva (ENEV3), Interbank (BIDI11) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3) have been removed.