Itaú BBA sees Ibovespa at 115,000 points, with interest and GDP pressure

(Bloomberg) – Itaú BBA estimates that the Ibovespa index will end the year at 115,000 points, below the bank’s previous projection for the end of 2021 of 120,000 points, according to a report by strategists Marcelo Sá and Matheus Marques.

The new projection suggests a potential increase of 12% compared to the closing of Friday (7), but was pressured by a scenario of higher interest rates, lower commodity prices and a contraction in GDP.

The bank’s forecast is lower than the average estimate of 10 strategists monitored by Bloomberg by the end of 2022, 127,000 points.

Itaú BBA’s projection would be 126,500 points if the consensus estimate for earnings per share (LPA) in 2022 were used, according to Sá and Marques.

The bank says its projection for earnings per share in 2022 is 10% below consensus and warns of a difficult year for the Brazilian market.

Strategists are less concerned about a potential impact of the omicron variant on the domestic economy and more aware of the implications of higher US interest rates on emerging equities, especially growth names.

Itaú BBA has a more positive view on commodities and utilities, and is more cautious with technology, retail, construction and the financial sector.

Petrobras (PETR3; active=PETR4]), Usiminas (USIM5), Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and JBS (JBSS3) were added to the Brazil Buy List from Itaú, while Assaí (ASAI3), Cosan (CSAN3) , Eneva (ENEV3) , Banco Inter (BIDI11) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3) were removed.

