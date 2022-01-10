James Webb Telescope Completes Aperture and Takes Final Shape







The procedure was completed two weeks after the launch of the James Webb telescope Photo: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

THE James Webb telescope managed to unfold perfectly in Space and assumed its final form on Saturday night, 8, informed NASA. The procedure was completed two weeks after the launch, which took place on December 25, and now it will be another 15 days for the equipment to reach its destination 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

“Two weeks after launch, Webb reached its next big milestone: the mirrors were deployed and the next-generation telescope took its final shape. The next step for Webb? Five months of alignment and calibration before we start taking the images.” , wrote NASA on Twitter.





Ariane 5 rocket with James Webb space telescope is launched in Kourou, French Guiana Photo: NASA TV

The mirrors were sent “folded” into space because of their size, as there is no rocket capable of supporting such a huge span. As a result, it was sent by a normal Ariane 5 rocket, but needs to complete a series of procedures in Space to get into operation.

In addition to the mirrors, which are about six meters long, the equipment also opened perfectly the protective base from the 21-meter Sun, which will always keep the telescope in the shadow in order to capture images.

The James Webb is the largest and most expensive telescope ever made and was born out of a partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The main objective of the equipment is to reveal the origins of the Universe and to be able to “go back in time” to 100 million years after the Big Bang.