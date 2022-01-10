James Webb Telescope Completes Opening Its Main Mirror – News

This Saturday (8), the powerful James Webb space telescope successfully completed the final stage of its deployment, unfolding its last main mirror and preparing to begin studying each phase of the Universe’s history.

The first of its two wings was released yesterday, and the second, this Saturday morning, announced to NASA.

Engineering teams celebrated at the Space Telescope Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, the moment NASA reported on Twitter that the final wing was ready. “The final wing is now in place,” the agency tweeted, adding that the team worked “to secure the wing in place, a process of several hours”.

This iconic main telescope mirror is about 6.5 m in diameter, so it was too big to accommodate a rocket, like when it was launched two weeks ago. Because of this, its two sides were bent.

Deployment was a complex and challenging task, NASA said, noting that it was the scariest project it has ever attempted.

The Webb, the most powerful space telescope ever built and Hubble’s successor, took off from French Guiana in an Ariane 5 rocket on December 25 and is heading towards its orbital point, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

Although Webb will reach its space destination, known as the second Lagrange point, in weeks, it still has five and a half months of setup left to go.

first galaxies

Its infrared technology allows it to see the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.5 billion years ago, giving astronomers a new perspective on the universe’s first epoch.

“Before celebrating, we still have work to do,” expressed NASA in its live updates. “Once the final lock is secure, the NASA Webb will be fully deployed in space,” he said.

Earlier this week, the telescope deployed its five-layer heat shield, a 21m-long device that acts like a sunshade, which ensures that Webb’s instruments stay in the shade so they can detect weak infrared signals from the ends of the Universe.

The telescope’s mission includes studying distant planets to determine their origin, evolution and habitability.

NASA’s blog about the telescope said on Saturday that the procedure was “the last of the observatory’s major deployments. According to the space agency’s deputy head of design for the telescope, John Durning, the deployments were “100% successful.”

“That was probably the most risky part of the mission,” Bill Ochs, NASA’s project director for Webb, said at a news conference. “That doesn’t mean all our risk is over.”

According to the NASA blog, “its success will allow the development of the next five and a half months of tasks, which consist of establishing a stable operating temperature, aligning the mirrors and calibrating the scientific instruments”.