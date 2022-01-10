Jeep releases Compass with IPI exemption and factory bonus

SHARE WITH THE FRIENDS:

Starting the series of vehicles released again for PwD in 2022 with the Jeep. The American brand is making the Compass available with IPI exemption in versions covered by the R$ 200,000 ceiling.

In other words, the Sport, Longitude and Limited versions, all with the 1.3 turboflex engine (T270) with up to 185 horsepower and 27.5 kgfm of torque have the tax benefit and factory bonus from the automaker itself.

See too

⇒ Jeep Renegade PwD 2021: prices, equipment and more

⇒ Jeep Commander Overland: public pricing (and PcD), photos, gear and more

As is already known, the exemption from IPI is around 11%, in addition, all versions are covered with factory bonus, a bonus that can reach up to 8%.

See prices for the Compass 2022 line for PCD:

Version public price PwD price Sport T270 AT 4×2 BRL 158,990.00 BRL 137,110.00 Length T270 AT 4×2 BRL 170,590.00 BRL 143,985.00 Limited T270 AT 4×2 BRL 189,90.00 BRL 160,359.00

Acknowledgments: Magda Ferreira, direct sales consultant at PG Prime Jeep, in Natal-RN. The store is located at Avenida Prudente de Morais, 3996 – Lagoa Nova neighborhood.