Jeep releases Compass with IPI exemption and factory bonus

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Jeep releases Compass with IPI exemption and factory bonus 0 Views

SHARE WITH THE FRIENDS:

Starting the series of vehicles released again for PwD in 2022 with the Jeep. The American brand is making the Compass available with IPI exemption in versions covered by the R$ 200,000 ceiling.

In other words, the Sport, Longitude and Limited versions, all with the 1.3 turboflex engine (T270) with up to 185 horsepower and 27.5 kgfm of torque have the tax benefit and factory bonus from the automaker itself.

See too

⇒ Jeep Renegade PwD 2021: prices, equipment and more

⇒ Jeep Commander Overland: public pricing (and PcD), photos, gear and more

As is already known, the exemption from IPI is around 11%, in addition, all versions are covered with factory bonus, a bonus that can reach up to 8%.

5 cars that can cost up to BRL 80 thousand

See prices for the Compass 2022 line for PCD:

Versionpublic pricePwD price
Sport T270 AT 4×2BRL 158,990.00BRL 137,110.00
Length T270 AT 4×2BRL 170,590.00BRL 143,985.00
Limited T270 AT 4×2BRL 189,90.00BRL 160,359.00

Acknowledgments: Magda Ferreira, direct sales consultant at PG Prime Jeep, in Natal-RN. The store is located at Avenida Prudente de Morais, 3996 – Lagoa Nova neighborhood.

Carlos Augusto Nascimento, 21 years old, since he was little, passionate about the automotive world and PwD since birth. Acting in the field to contribute more and more every day in the information and help make the dream of a new car come true!! I publish daily news from the automotive sector on the Mundo do Automóvel portal for PCD.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Caixa Tem application released loan to a new group

After the end of the Emergency Aid, several people continued to use the Caixa Tem …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved