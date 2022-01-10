Jeep Renegade 2023 appears in video for dealerships

The Jeep Renegade 2023 is close to arriving, but before that, dealers got to know the product, which will have as its biggest highlight, the 1.3 Turbo engine from the GSE line.

However, the compact SUV of the American brand will also bring a big absence (at least for those who like it) in mechanics, the JTDM 2.0 Multijet diesel engine, which will bid farewell to the small 4×4.

In a video released by the website Motores e Ação, the Jeep Renegade 2023 appears in images reproduced for resellers, where the product is shown in its entirety.

The new model comes with a more sporty look, keeping the full LED headlights updated, as well as a remodeled grille and new elements on the bumpers.

With redesigned alloy wheels, the Jeep Renegade 2023 also has new LED taillights on the rear, while the interior comes with a 100% digital and configurable cluster, as well as multimedia with a 10-inch screen.

As well as Compass and Commander, the Renegade 2023 will also have TIM’s 4G connection with Wi-Fi, as well as online services and wireless projection for Android Auto and CarPlay.

Another novelty will be the steering wheel in the standard Compass and Commander, as well as more sophisticated assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control with lane reader, pedestrian detector with autonomous braking, among others.

The Renegade changes will also include the Sport, Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk version packages, but there will certainly be an access option ahead to retain the price, which will go up a lot.

One of the reasons, in addition to the changes, is the end of the 135 horsepower E.torQ Evo 1.8 engine in gasoline and 139 horsepower in ethanol, which has already left Fiat’s products.

With its departure, the GSE 1.3 Turbo comes into action, which here Fiat suppressed the Firefly name used in Europe so as not to confuse it with aspirated ones.

The turbocharged four-cylinder delivers 180 hp on gasoline and 185 hp on ethanol, as well as a six-speed automatic transmission on the 4×2 and nine-speed on the 4×4, which will be kept in the small.

[Fonte: Motores e Ação]