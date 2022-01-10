Jô, Willian and Renato Augusto test positive for Covid and miss Corinthians re-presentation | corinthians

The re-presentation of Corinthians took place this Monday, at CT Joaquim Grava, without the presence of Renato Augusto, who tested positive for Covid last week and, since then, has been quarantined in isolation, according to the club.

During the traditional re-presentation exams, forwards Jô and Willian presented the same diagnosis. Both were promptly released from activities and placed in isolation. According to the club’s medical department, all are asymptomatic.

– Athletes are well, asymptomatic and with a complete vaccination system. They will be tested daily until the result is negative, being monitored by the medical department – ​​said Dr. Ana Caroline Côrte e Ramos, a doctor at Corinthians.

Athletes will be tested every day. Anyone who tested positive for Covid will return to training after the exam is negative.

See too:

+ Discover Róger Guedes’ secrets to “fly” physically

+ Timão seeks Roni and Xavier to renew

1 of 2 Volante Paulinho in re-presentation of the Corinthians squad for 2022 — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians Paulinho steering wheel in the re-presentation of the Corinthians squad for 2022 — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

The re-presentation had the reinforcement of Paulinho, the first hired for 2022 and the only one to be announced so far. Left-back Bruno Melo will also reinforce the squad after the negotiation with Fortaleza is concluded, but he was not in the re-presentation.

Athletes were divided into two groups: in the morning, the first group made evaluations with physiotherapy at Lab R9, while the other went to the lawn for physical tests with trainers. In the afternoon, the groups will be reversed.

The pre-season will continue throughout the week. This Tuesday, the athletes will undergo more exams and will start working with the ball. In the afternoon, the activity will be at the gym.

The debut in the Campeonato Paulista takes place on January 25, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena, against Ferroviária.